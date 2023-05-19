Phanigiri residents demand on-site museum

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There appears to be a new “vocal for local” demand for the establishment of permanent museums and the protection of ancient artefacts emerging from villages where significant excavations have taken place in the past.

One such strong demand comes from the Phanigiri excavation site in Suryapet district. The site has been excavated three times since 1941, revealing remnants of the rich Buddhist culture during the Satavahana and Ikshvaku periods. Numerous artefacts, including parts of the Bouddha Stupa, panels with various designs, terracotta figurines, sculptures, pottery, coins and jewellery, were discovered on a hilly mound in Phanigiri. Unfortunately, these artefacts have been neglected and left to deteriorate over the years. Bats and pigeons have caused irreversible discolouration, especially on limestone artefacts.

It is due to the dedicated efforts of BRS MLC K Kavitha, who acquired an old house in the village for `3 lakh before the formation of Telangana, that these artefacts have been preserved to some extent and retain a semblance of their original form.

Recently, when State heritage department officials attempted to relocate three of these artefacts to be exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the National Museum in Seoul, the villagers of Phanigiri strongly objected. The villagers demanded that the State government construct a museum at the site to preserve all the artefacts. Despite assurances from officials that they would seek approval from the State government, the villagers adamantly prevented the artefacts from being taken away. The decision to build a museum at Phanigiri is currently under consideration by the department’s in-charge director.

In close proximity to Phanigiri, there are several other early historic sites, including Vardhamanukota, Gajulabanda, Tirumalagiri, Nagaram, Singaram, Arvapalli, Iyyavaripalli, Arlagaddagudem and Yeleswaram. Over the past nine years, heritage officials have also excavated other ancient sites such as Pulluru, Narmetta and Koheda in the Siddipet district.

As villagers become more aware of the importance of their own heritage and take pride in their ancient history, the demand for site museums is growing. Establishing museums in these areas has significant potential for tourism in the State, according to experts.

