Home Cities Hyderabad

SDIF offers free coaching for Inter supplementary exams

The city of Hyderabad, in particular, witnessed a concerning 50% failure rate among Muslim students.

Published: 19th May 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Social Data Initiative Forum (SDIF) has taken will offer free supplementary coaching to students who did not pass their Intermediate examination. This initiative is being carried out in collaboration with Shaheen Academy through their newly launched website, FreeSupplementaryCoaching.com. The classes will be conducted online, providing students with accessible resources to improve their academic performance.

The study conducted by SDIF on the results of the Intermediate public examination revealed that a considerable number of students, approximately 37%, were unsuccessful in their exams. Among the students who appeared for the second-year Intermediate examination from the general stream, 2,65,435 out of 4,19,223 students passed.

The study also highlighted a higher failure rate among the Muslim community. Data analysis conducted by the forum showed that out of the 71,619 Muslim students who took the examination, 32,686 did not pass. The city of Hyderabad, in particular, witnessed a concerning 50% failure rate among Muslim students.

Students will have access to free online classes covering all subjects, along with comprehensive educational resources. Students requiring further information or assistance can contact the toll-free number 8927911911.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SDIF Intermediate examination
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp