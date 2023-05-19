SDIF offers free coaching for Inter supplementary exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Social Data Initiative Forum (SDIF) has taken will offer free supplementary coaching to students who did not pass their Intermediate examination. This initiative is being carried out in collaboration with Shaheen Academy through their newly launched website, FreeSupplementaryCoaching.com. The classes will be conducted online, providing students with accessible resources to improve their academic performance.

The study conducted by SDIF on the results of the Intermediate public examination revealed that a considerable number of students, approximately 37%, were unsuccessful in their exams. Among the students who appeared for the second-year Intermediate examination from the general stream, 2,65,435 out of 4,19,223 students passed.

The study also highlighted a higher failure rate among the Muslim community. Data analysis conducted by the forum showed that out of the 71,619 Muslim students who took the examination, 32,686 did not pass. The city of Hyderabad, in particular, witnessed a concerning 50% failure rate among Muslim students.

Students will have access to free online classes covering all subjects, along with comprehensive educational resources. Students requiring further information or assistance can contact the toll-free number 8927911911.

HYDERABAD: The Social Data Initiative Forum (SDIF) has taken will offer free supplementary coaching to students who did not pass their Intermediate examination. This initiative is being carried out in collaboration with Shaheen Academy through their newly launched website, FreeSupplementaryCoaching.com. The classes will be conducted online, providing students with accessible resources to improve their academic performance. The study conducted by SDIF on the results of the Intermediate public examination revealed that a considerable number of students, approximately 37%, were unsuccessful in their exams. Among the students who appeared for the second-year Intermediate examination from the general stream, 2,65,435 out of 4,19,223 students passed. The study also highlighted a higher failure rate among the Muslim community. Data analysis conducted by the forum showed that out of the 71,619 Muslim students who took the examination, 32,686 did not pass. The city of Hyderabad, in particular, witnessed a concerning 50% failure rate among Muslim students.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Students will have access to free online classes covering all subjects, along with comprehensive educational resources. Students requiring further information or assistance can contact the toll-free number 8927911911.