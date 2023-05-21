Mastermind of Games

Astha Shah By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an impressive track record of over 7,500 game shows, he holds a world record and has even hosted television shows on national networks. In addition to that, he is a two-time Limca Book of Records awardee, a TEDx speaker, and the author of the book ‘Just Curious.’

We are talking about J J Prasad Babu, popularly known as JJ, founder of Game Factory, a well-known Game Master and Team Building Activities Facilitator based in Hyderabad. His expertise lies in organising and facilitating team-building activities, ice-breakers, and fun-at-work initiatives.

Talking about how it all began, he says, “Starting in the year 2000, I embarked on a career as a Game Master and Facilitator for Team Building Activities, beginning with modest events and gradually progressing to larger ones. My inaugural event was for Mahalife.com, followed by Kingfisher’s Race with the Ace and Microsoft. By the grace of God, my career has flourished since then. As my expertise and reputation has grown, I have been invited to increasingly high-profile and esteemed events, such as the recent fun crowd engagement at Fan Village, People’s Plaza for ‘Formula E’ in Hyderabad. There has been no looking back since then.” Even though his reputation precedes his name, JJ too faced his share of challenges.

“One of the primary challenges was generating fresh and original ideas for each occasion. Additionally, adjusting to diverse crowds and ensuring that the events were inclusive and stimulating for everyone. Effectively coordinating the logistics of the events and guaranteeing seamless execution was also a significant challenge,” he says.

JJ comes up with various concepts by staying updated with the latest trends and research in the industry, drawing inspiration from his surroundings, everyday experiences, and the people he meets and then customising these ideas to suit the specific needs of each event and audience. “I want to continue to add value to people’s lives. Organise innovative and engaging team-building activities for various events, expand my services to reach more clients and audiences across the country and beyond and to continue sharing my knowledge and experience through speaking engagements, workshops, and training programs,” he concludes.

Games to look ahead

Ice Breakers

Conference energisers

Outrageous games

Office Olympics

Team bonding games

Team building activities

Fun @ Work Initiatives

Employee Engagement Activities

Virtual Games for remote teams

Family bonding and guest engagement games @ Social events

Carnival Games

Workplace & Inner Happiness workshops

HYDERABAD: With an impressive track record of over 7,500 game shows, he holds a world record and has even hosted television shows on national networks. In addition to that, he is a two-time Limca Book of Records awardee, a TEDx speaker, and the author of the book ‘Just Curious.’ We are talking about J J Prasad Babu, popularly known as JJ, founder of Game Factory, a well-known Game Master and Team Building Activities Facilitator based in Hyderabad. His expertise lies in organising and facilitating team-building activities, ice-breakers, and fun-at-work initiatives. Talking about how it all began, he says, “Starting in the year 2000, I embarked on a career as a Game Master and Facilitator for Team Building Activities, beginning with modest events and gradually progressing to larger ones. My inaugural event was for Mahalife.com, followed by Kingfisher’s Race with the Ace and Microsoft. By the grace of God, my career has flourished since then. As my expertise and reputation has grown, I have been invited to increasingly high-profile and esteemed events, such as the recent fun crowd engagement at Fan Village, People’s Plaza for ‘Formula E’ in Hyderabad. There has been no looking back since then.” Even though his reputation precedes his name, JJ too faced his share of challenges. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “One of the primary challenges was generating fresh and original ideas for each occasion. Additionally, adjusting to diverse crowds and ensuring that the events were inclusive and stimulating for everyone. Effectively coordinating the logistics of the events and guaranteeing seamless execution was also a significant challenge,” he says. JJ comes up with various concepts by staying updated with the latest trends and research in the industry, drawing inspiration from his surroundings, everyday experiences, and the people he meets and then customising these ideas to suit the specific needs of each event and audience. “I want to continue to add value to people’s lives. Organise innovative and engaging team-building activities for various events, expand my services to reach more clients and audiences across the country and beyond and to continue sharing my knowledge and experience through speaking engagements, workshops, and training programs,” he concludes. Games to look ahead Ice Breakers Conference energisers Outrageous games Office Olympics Team bonding games Team building activities Fun @ Work Initiatives Employee Engagement Activities Virtual Games for remote teams Family bonding and guest engagement games @ Social events Carnival Games Workplace & Inner Happiness workshops