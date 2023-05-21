Raise our teacups

Astha Shah By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tea, an aromatic beverage, has been cherished for centuries by civilisations. Its soothing aroma, diverse flavours, and numerous health benefits have made it an integral part of cultures worldwide. In recognition of its universal appeal and cultural significance, International Tea Day is celebrated annually on May 21.

This day serves as a delightful occasion to celebrate the rich heritage of tea, promote its global significance, and foster unity among diverse communities that share a love for this enchanting brew. Here are some of the cafes which not only serve regular tea but serve a variety of tea options.

Sridhar Sau, Owner, Chai Pani

We have 15 varieties of tea. We purchase our tea from the direct tea garden, in Assam. By the way, all the teas we have are very good, but among them, all-time adrak tea, elaichi tea, peach ice tea, and ginger lemon black tea is the best seller. Chai Pani is a concept café that specialises in numerous varieties of tea and quick bites. Based on the insight that India is predominantly a tea-drinking nation, Chai Pani Café focuses on creating an out-and-out tea-drinking experience while ensuring top quality and service - making it an ideal hang-out place with friends and family.

Mohammed Sahil Taiyebi,CEO, Bhai Ki Chai

I am a third-generation chai wala and we’ve got around 40 varieties of tea from all over. Majorly sourced from Assam and Darjeeling for our milk tea and black tea. Other than that, there is tea from the south and even outside of India. Our selling tea is the Chinese Ginseng Oolong from speciality teas and the original Signature Blend for milk tea.

Asmitha Reddy, Managing Partner, Autumn leaf Cafe

We have 4-6 varieties of tea currently. The most selling teas from our menu are hibiscus tea, chamomile, lavender, and jasmine green teas. Ours is a Café with beautiful outdoor seating and who doesn’t love tea... hence we thought we should add tea (not just chai) for everyone.

Pravishta Nadella & Aditya Jaiswal,Founders, Nue Cafe

We have nine varieties of tea such as Kashmiri Kahwa, Earl Grey, English Breakfast Tea, Mint Chamomile, Rose Oolong, Jasmine Green Tea, Lavender White Tea, Honey Lemon Tea, and Matcha Latte (Hot/Iced). The raw leaves are sourced mainly from home-grown tea, from the foothills of the Himalayas. Whereas, the most selling teas are Kashmiri Kahwa & Jasmine Green Tea.

As more people become health-conscious, there is a growing demand for healthier beverage options. Teas, especially herbal teas, are often associated with potential health benefits and are considered a healthier alternative to sugary or artificially flavoured drinks.

