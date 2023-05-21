Ready to shine at Cannes

Shreya Veronica By

HYDERABAD: Sudha Reddy, director of MEIL group and founder of Sudha Reddy Foundation is all set to surprise people with her maiden attendance at the world’s prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Thrilled and excited to be a part of this platform, the philanthropist and businesswoman have left no stone unturned to look the best for the same. Just as we got the news about it, we quickly got in touch with her and found out more about the outfits she would be wearing and how she has planned the whole look for Cannes 2023.

What is the outfit that you choose to wear for Cannes 2023?

I have always endorsed Indian craftsmanship and design and tried to stay true to my roots. I am of the firm belief that at prestigious global events, India needs to shine bright in all its glory. Leading couturiers and my dear friends, Falguni Shane Peacock, Tarun Tahiliani and Neeta Lukka have curated my ensemble and created beautiful pieces for my Cannes Film Festival outing.

How many days did it take for you to choose the outfit?

I am an avid consumer of couture and luxury and I enjoy giving devoted consideration to my appearances on global platforms, considering I am also representing my city and my country at large. I generally take two to four months to finalise my outfits.

How does it feel to be a part of such a great platform?

It is truly an incredible feeling to be specially invited to one of the world’s biggest film festivals. This time around, my presence will be an extension of my role at the Sudha Reddy Foundation and I look forward to mingling with like-minded humanitarians and propelling the cause of philanthropy. Each of my global showcases, whether it’s been the Met Gala or the Paris Couture Week or more recently the White House Correspondents’ Dinner have been unique in their own way, establishing a narrative of their own.

Tell us about your looks for the festival?

My look for Cannes will be theatrical and vibrant. It will narrate a story of Indian couture and cultural lineage. My designers were given a brief of fusing drama with sophistication and curated aesthetically pleasing avant-garde outfits.

Can you mention about the designers?

I enjoy a long-standing relationship with all of the three designers as they have dressed me for various occasions over time. I have full faith in their expertise and craft and I know I am in excellent hands. I trust they will make me look like an Indian Hyderabadi goddess at Cannes.

Could you tell us about the makeup, jewellery and other accessories that you would be pairing with your look?

I am opting for very classy looks with a lot of pearls, diamonds and some statement pieces to complement my outfits.

Any message you want to give out for the people who are looking forward to seeing you at Cannes?

Just like Mumbai and New Delhi, Hyderabad is poised to become the next big fashion and entertainment hub. I am looking forward to being an active contributor to the cultural exchange process between Hyderabad and other cities of the world. One step at a time.

