Spirited Delights

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderama in Gachibowli who has been known in the city for the past couple of years for being a pet-friendly cafe, has recently launched its full-fledged bar menu. Hyderama, the name combines the two words ‘Hyderabad’ and ‘drama’ and is situated next to RangBhoomi.

So, you can enjoy the drama shows at RangBhoomi and later enjoy your favourite food and drinks at this beautiful cafe. The outdoor spacing with lots of sunlight and the built with an Indian touch to the roof.

Once we reached the cafe on a hot summer afternoon, the huge air cooler placed conveniently came to our rescue. We got seated and ordered the best drinks from the newly launched menu - GrapeFruit Sour and Pink Me Up. While GrapeFruit Sour was a whisky-based cocktail, Pink Me Up was vodka-based. Both the drinks quenched our thirst and buzzed rightly.

The other popular drinks on the menu were Astoty@Hyderama, Love Affair and Mexican Devils. A story was gin-based, Love Affair was rum-based and Mexican Devils was tequila-based.

To pair it with our drinks, we went for their high-flying dishes from the food menu, starting with Jalapeno Cheese Balls. The balls had the right amount of cheese and heat from the jalapenos, which went well with the saucy dip. Next, we focused on Prawns Tempura which had a coating of flour and eggs with the tender flesh of fresh prawns inside.

From the mains section, we ordered Fish and Chips. The dish had juicy fish packed in a crunchy batter served with french fries. Next on our lunch table was Chicken Alfredo Pasta, where the pasta was cooked perfectly and had that bite.

We finished off with the Blueberry Cheesecake which had a soft texture and tasted delicious. This dessert couldn’t get any better. Hyderama is the place to chill after watching a thought-provoking stage play.

