Hyderabad: Escaping from dog, delivery agent jumps off third floor, injured

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old delivery executive working with Amazon reportedly sustained grievous injuries and a fracture on his left leg after jumping from the third floor of a building in Raidurg to avoid a dog attempting to pounce on him on Sunday.

The delivery agent, Iliyas, received an order to deliver vegetables to an apartment in Panchavati Colony, Raidurg. B Pramod Kumar, sub-inspector (SI) with the Raidurgam police station, said, Iliyas arrived at Road No. 5 in the afternoon to deliver vegetables to one Subba Reddy. As he made his way to the third floor and rang the bell, Subba Reddy approached the door accompanied by their Labrador dog.

He said the dog reacted aggressively upon seeing Iliyas, barking and attempting to attack him. Despite the owner’s efforts to control the dog, it continued barking, causing Iliyas to panic. To escape the situation, Iliyas immediately jumped onto the other side and held onto the railing to prevent himself from falling to the ground, the SI said, adding that Subba Reddy tried to pull him up, but due to the weight and sweat, his grip slipped and Iliyas fell from the third floor.

Iliyas was promptly taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that he was out of danger but had suffered a fracture in his left leg. A resident of Falaknuma, Iliyas resides with his wife. He filed a complaint with the police later in the evening, and the owner of the apartment was charged under Section 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier in January, a 23-year-old delivery agent succumbed to injuries two days after jumping from the third floor of an apartment in Banjara Hills of Hyderabad to evade a pet dog chasing him when he had gone to deliver a parcel.

