Hyderabad: Fire in IT firm,no casualties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Flames erupted on the fifth floor of a software company building at Hi-Tech on Saturday evening. There were no casualties as the office was empty due to the weekend. The fire broke out on the fifth floor of MovingDneedle company, located opposite Cyber Towers in Rohini Layout due to a short circuit in the AC unit. Five employees who were working at that time ran out and informed the police and shared their live location. Police and Disaster Response Force personnel along with firefighters arrived at the spot within five minutes and set to work. The police diverted the traffic and cleared the way for fire engines to reach the building on fire. As the building is located in a narrow lane, fire personnel used ladders to extinguish the flames. Firefighters confronted another problem as the building has only one entrance. They had to climb adjacent buildings to put out the fire.