Massive overhaul of Hyderabad city police

HYDERABAD: In a major move aimed at tackling the escalating crime rate, the Hyderabad City Police has undergone a comprehensive reorganisation after 35 years. Police Commissioner CV Anand, during a press briefing, provided details on the establishment of new police stations and their respective jurisdictions. As part of this transformative process, two DCP zones, 11 ACP zones, and 11 law and order police stations are expected to commence operations soon. Each zone will feature seven new women’s police stations, ensuring dedicated support and assistance for women in distress within their respective areas, including the Secretariat.
The decision to reorganise the Hyderabad City Police stems from the rapid population growth, a surge in property and non-property crimes, and the influx of migrants, Anand said. He said that over the past few decades, Hyderabad’s population has skyrocketed, reaching 80 lakh in 2021. Moreover, the floating population fluctuates between 10 to 15 lakh, and the number of registered motor vehicles has soared to 80.7 lakh in 2023. The three existing commissioners have struggled to effectively address the needs of over 1.6 crore permanent residents and 40 lakh of transient population, prompting the long-overdue overhaul, Anand said.
During a meticulous six-month planning process, the ACPs, DCPs, and Police Commissioner collaborated on developing a proposal for the reorganisation, ensuring improved efficiency and functionality of the Hyderabad City Police. To facilitate the smooth operation of the reorganised police force, two DCP zones have been established in the South East and South West regions. These zones will cover areas such as Gandhi Nagar, Chilkalguda, Osmania University, Tirumalgherry, Chandrayangutta, Saidabad, Golconda, Kulsumpura, Chatrinaka, Jubilee Hills, and SR Nagar. Additionally, 11 police stations are being set up in Domalguda, Secretariat, Khairatabad, Warasiguda, Bandlaguda, IS Sadan, Gudimalkapur, Film Nagar, Masab Tank, Madhura Nagar, and Borabanda, with a budget allocation of Rs 33 crore. These stations are expected to commence operations on June 2.
Furthermore, 13 new traffic police stations will be established in SR Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Tolichowki, Langar Houz, Marredpally, Bowenpally, Bahadurpura, Santosh Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Amberpet, Nallakunta, Narayanguda, and Chilkalguda. Moreover, five new women police stations will be created in the Central, East, West, South East, and South West zones. In addition to the newly-formed police stations, special wings have been designated, each with its own unit, comprising DCPs, ACPs, Inspectors, and Sub-Inspectors. Anand said that the Musi River, bridges on the river, water bodies, roads, flyovers and pillar numbers will be divided under the respective police stations equally.