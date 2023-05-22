Massive overhaul of Hyderabad city police

The decision to reorganise the Hyderabad City Police stems from the rapid population growth, a surge in property and non-property crimes, and the influx of migrants, Anand said. He said that over the past few decades, Hyderabad’s population has skyrocketed, reaching 80 lakh in 2021. Moreover, the floating population fluctuates between 10 to 15 lakh, and the number of registered motor vehicles has soared to 80.7 lakh in 2023. The three existing commissioners have struggled to effectively address the needs of over 1.6 crore permanent residents and 40 lakh of transient population, prompting the long-overdue overhaul, Anand said.