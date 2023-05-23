Additional personnel to ease burden on traffic cops in Hyderabad

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad traffic police are set to receive an additional 131 personnel to alleviate the workload and address the current shortage of 70 staff members. This shortage has previously caused congestion and operational challenges at the Punjagutta signal. Typically, the signal is staffed by three to four constables, but due to the security arrangements for the Chief Minister, it would often have only two or even one constable, leading to commuters disregarding traffic rules.

As part of the reorganisation efforts of the Hyderabad city police, 131 traffic police personnel, including officers of various ranks and constables, have been assigned to tackle this issue throughout the Commissionerate.

Furthermore, the new Secretariat building will house separate Law and Order and Traffic police units.

A total of 21 police personnel will be exclusively dedicated to the traffic management unit.

The traffic DCP, B K Rahul Hegde, clarified that this unit will be responsible for all traffic-related operations in the new Secretariat building, including traffic flow management, parking, and entry/exit points.

He mentioned, “The Secretariat will be adjacent to four junctions, namely North East, North West, East, and another junction, which will serve as the entry and exit points. The East junction is the main entrance for the Chief Minister and other honorary dignitaries, while the other entrances are designated for MLAs,

employees, and visitors, with an emergency exit also available. "

"An Inspector will be assisted by 20 police constables to handle the traffic issues, including parking, in the new building.”

While the special traffic unit focuses on traffic management within the Secretariat premises, the Saifabad traffic police will oversee traffic in and around the Secretariat, as well as certain areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Punjagutta police station.

The road in front of the Secretariat, which underwent renovations for Formula E Racing, has seen improvements such as the rearrangement of temporary dividers.

