Home Cities Hyderabad

Additional personnel to ease burden on traffic cops in Hyderabad

As part of the reorganisation efforts of the Hyderabad city police, 131 traffic police personnel, including officers of various ranks and constables, have been assigned to tackle this issue.

Published: 23rd May 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

traffic

Commuters stuck in traffic on the road from Masab Tank to Secretariat in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Vinay Madapu

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad traffic police are set to receive an additional 131 personnel to alleviate the workload and address the current shortage of 70 staff members. This shortage has previously caused congestion and operational challenges at the Punjagutta signal. Typically, the signal is staffed by three to four constables, but due to the security arrangements for the Chief Minister, it would often have only two or even one constable, leading to commuters disregarding traffic rules.

As part of the reorganisation efforts of the Hyderabad city police, 131 traffic police personnel, including officers of various ranks and constables, have been assigned to tackle this issue throughout the Commissionerate.

Furthermore, the new Secretariat building will house separate Law and Order and Traffic police units. 
A total of 21 police personnel will be exclusively dedicated to the traffic management unit. 

The traffic DCP, B K Rahul Hegde, clarified that this unit will be responsible for all traffic-related operations in the new Secretariat building, including traffic flow management, parking, and entry/exit points.

He mentioned, “The Secretariat will be adjacent to four junctions, namely North East, North West, East, and another junction, which will serve as the entry and exit points. The East junction is the main entrance for the Chief Minister and other honorary dignitaries, while the other entrances are designated for MLAs, 
employees, and visitors, with an emergency exit also available. "

"An Inspector will be assisted by 20 police constables to handle the traffic issues, including parking, in the new building.”

While the special traffic unit focuses on traffic management within the Secretariat premises, the Saifabad traffic police will oversee traffic in and around the Secretariat, as well as certain areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Punjagutta police station.

The road in front of the Secretariat, which underwent renovations for Formula E Racing, has seen improvements such as the rearrangement of temporary dividers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
traffic shortage
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp