ED searches at Sahiti Infra director’s residence, offices

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at the residence and offices of the director of Sahiti Infra in the city. The agency alleged that the company was guilty of money laundering by collecting pre-booking money from customers and failing to give possession of houses on time.

The sources stated that the agency has filed a case against Sahiti Infra, based on an FIR registered by the Central Crime Station, Hyderabad Commissionerate.

The agency collected several incriminating documents in earlier searches in the real estate firm and reportedly identified dubious transactions with other companies without any agreements. ED sources stated that the company collected about `1,600 crore from its clients and allegedly funnelled the amount to several companies, which violates the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

