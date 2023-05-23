ISB secures first place in Financial Times rankings 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian School of Business (ISB) secured the first position in the Executive Education Custom Ranking 2023, as announced by Financial Times. Retaining its top position in India, ISB has made a significant leap from last year’s ranking of 38 to now standing at 29, globally.

A noteworthy achievement for ISB is its global first ranking in the future use category, which measures the likelihood of clients selecting ISB for future customised programmes and re-commissioning the same programmes.

The institution has excelled in other key global parameters, including growth (ranked 6), international clients (ranked 11), and value for money (ranked 23).

ISB has also claimed the top position globally in the growth parameter, which evaluates overall revenue growth from open programmes and repeats business.

Prof Deepa Mani, deputy dean of executive education and digital learning at ISB, highlighted the significant value that ISB’s executive education programmes offer to senior professionals in various organisations. “The programmes equip participants with essential skills, mindsets, and networks to navigate and lead in the changing world, enabling them to achieve their personal and professional goals,” she said.

