Overnight showers bring respite from scorching heat in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The people of Telangana, who have been grappling with intense heat and high humidity, finally experienced a much-needed respite as light to moderate rains swept through the State on Sunday night.

The maximum temperatures, which had been soaring above 42° Celsius, have seen a drop of 2-3° C.

Overnight rainfall was reported in various parts of Hyderabad, with Rajendranagar recording the highest rainfall of 4.6 cm, followed by Amberpet and Sivarampalle with 3.9 cm each. Moinabad witnessed the highest rainfall in the State, measuring 8.8 cm.

In Peddapalli, the maximum temperature decreased from a scorching 46° C to 43.8° C. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature hovered around 40° C, with areas like Serilingampally, Trimulgherry, Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Asifnagar, and Kapra recording a maximum temperature of 39° C.

The prevailing weather conditions are attributed to a north-south trough stretching from Vidarbha to a cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu, crossing Telangana and Rayalaseema.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected on Tuesday in various districts including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sanga Reddy, and Medak.

HYDERABAD: The people of Telangana, who have been grappling with intense heat and high humidity, finally experienced a much-needed respite as light to moderate rains swept through the State on Sunday night. The maximum temperatures, which had been soaring above 42° Celsius, have seen a drop of 2-3° C. Overnight rainfall was reported in various parts of Hyderabad, with Rajendranagar recording the highest rainfall of 4.6 cm, followed by Amberpet and Sivarampalle with 3.9 cm each. Moinabad witnessed the highest rainfall in the State, measuring 8.8 cm. In Peddapalli, the maximum temperature decreased from a scorching 46° C to 43.8° C. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature hovered around 40° C, with areas like Serilingampally, Trimulgherry, Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Asifnagar, and Kapra recording a maximum temperature of 39° C.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The prevailing weather conditions are attributed to a north-south trough stretching from Vidarbha to a cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu, crossing Telangana and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected on Tuesday in various districts including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sanga Reddy, and Medak.