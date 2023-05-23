Telangana DGP holds meeting on election preparedness 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A video conference was conducted by Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar along with senior police officials to discuss administrative preparations for the upcoming elections on Monday. The conference covered topics such as the effective implementation of the model code of conduct and handling old cases of election offences.

Anjani Kumar said that election management poses new challenges for every officer. Additional DG Soumya Mishra, Deputy Director of Police Academy Naveen Kumar, and DCP Cyberabad Traffic Division Abhishek Mohanty, who served as peace and security observers during the Assembly elections in Karnataka, shared their experiences and highlighted the precautions required to ensure peace and security during the electoral process.

The DGP emphasised the importance of planning for the coming months of June and July, including aspects such as the deployment of police personnel and coordination with central forces. He also stressed the need for cooperation among officers with previous election experience to ensure effective management.

The team that had been deployed in Karnataka shared their insights, stating, “Police played a crucial role in election management in Karnataka, particularly in planning district elections, ensuring district security, deploying security forces, and managing various aspects from the filing of nomination papers to campaigning and polling day. Special measures were taken in troubled and sensitive areas, as well as in terror-affected regions. Implementation of the election code of conduct, arrangements for polling day and movement of EVMs were effectively managed.”

During the conference, it was suggested that officers who had served more than three years be transferred to other units or police stations. ADG (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar Jain emphasised the need to identify polling stations that are likely to be targeted and establish check posts in border areas.

Those who participated in the meeting included ADG (Intelligence) Anil Kunar, ADG (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar Jain, ADG CID Mahesh M Bhagwat, ADG Soumya Mishra, ADG (TSSP) Swati Lakra, Multi-zonal IG Shanawaz Qasim, TSPA Director Sandeep Shandilya, IGP (P&L) M Ramesh Reddy and DIG (Intelligence) Kartikeya, and Abhisekh Mohanty.

