Youngster’s body recovered from well in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, the body of a youngster who went missing while swimming with his four friends at a crusher well in Gatkesar has been recovered. The body was fished out on Monday, and a postmortem examination has been conducted. It has been handed over to the grieving parents residing in Neredmet.

The deceased, identified as 21-year-old P Mahesh, along with his four friends from Neredmet, had gone to Gatkesar for a ride and decided to take a swim at the crusher well. These wells are artificially formed as a result of drilling or excavation of stones. Over time, rainwater fills these wells. According to Sub-inspector (SI) Shiva Kumar, this particular well is an old one and gets filled to the brim every year during the rainy season.

“Unfortunately, the group of friends misjudged the depth, and Prakash went deeper than anticipated. When he suddenly went missing, his friends panicked and immediately informed the authorities. Local police teams, assisted by professional swimmers, initiated a search operation to locate the body,” he added.

Although the incident occurred on Sunday evening, the search continued until it became dark.

The operation resumed on Monday, leading to the recovery of the body from the water.

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, the body of a youngster who went missing while swimming with his four friends at a crusher well in Gatkesar has been recovered. The body was fished out on Monday, and a postmortem examination has been conducted. It has been handed over to the grieving parents residing in Neredmet. The deceased, identified as 21-year-old P Mahesh, along with his four friends from Neredmet, had gone to Gatkesar for a ride and decided to take a swim at the crusher well. These wells are artificially formed as a result of drilling or excavation of stones. Over time, rainwater fills these wells. According to Sub-inspector (SI) Shiva Kumar, this particular well is an old one and gets filled to the brim every year during the rainy season. “Unfortunately, the group of friends misjudged the depth, and Prakash went deeper than anticipated. When he suddenly went missing, his friends panicked and immediately informed the authorities. Local police teams, assisted by professional swimmers, initiated a search operation to locate the body,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Although the incident occurred on Sunday evening, the search continued until it became dark. The operation resumed on Monday, leading to the recovery of the body from the water.