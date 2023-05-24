Dispelling myths of  thyroid

Astha Shah By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: World Thyroid Day, observed on May 25 every year in order to raise awareness about this crucial gland in the body. Thyroid disease is the generic term for medical conditions that do not allow the thyroid gland to produce a sufficient amount of hormones.

According to Dr Krishna Reddy Thaduri, Consultant Endocrinologist, KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism is increasing in Hyderabad especially after pandemic. Cases are rising, mostly seen in young population and increasing trend in male population to be specific. He further added, “For reasons unknown or maybe because of testing the incidence of thyroid problems is increasing. Covid-19 may have a role in increasing thyroidal illness.

At an individual level, consumption of iodinated salt, reduction of stress, weight management are important and government needs to strengthen iodine defense disorders through control program, early screening and identification of hypothyroidism in endemic goiter regions, especially identification of pregnant females with thyroid disorders needs to be emphasised. Hypothyroidism needs to be corrected with proper hormone replacement therapy with levothyroxine, iodine supplementation in deficient individuals. Hyperthyroidism patients need antithyroid medication, beta blockers to control symptoms.”

Dr Vrinda Agarwal, Consultant Endocrinologist, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills stated that while studies have shown thyroid is more prevalent in the areas where iodine dissolving in the body is difficult for various reasons, one reason for the higher prevalence in the south could be that in contrast to two decades ago, thyroid tests are now more accessible , simple and inexpensive. “The best way to control thyroid is to incorporate Vitamin A in your diet.

The most common Vitamin A rich foods are: yellow and green veggies, carrots, eggs, apricots and spinach. Thyroid gland is a vital hormone gland: It plays a major role in metabolism, growth and development of human body. It helps to regulate many body functions by constantly releasing a steady amount of thyroid hormones into the bloodstream. If the body needs more energy in certain situations – for instance, if it is growing old, or during pregnancy – the thyroid gland produces more hormones,” she concludes.

TREATMENT



Treatment for hypothyroidism usually includes taking the thyroid hormone medicine levothyroxine (Levo-T, Synthroid, others) every day. This medicine is taken by mouth. It returns hormone levels to a healthy range, eliminating symptoms of hypothyroidism.

FINDING THE RIGHT DOSAGE

To find the right dosage of levothyroxine for oneself, your health care provider checks your level of TSH about 6 to 8 weeks after you start taking the medicine. One may need another blood test to check TSH again six months later.

Too much levothyroxine can cause side effects, such as

■ Tiredness ■ Increased appetite

■ Sleep problems ■ Shakiness

■ Pounding of the heart, sometimes called heart palpitations

Hypothyroidism symptoms may include:

■ Tiredness

■ More sensitivity to cold

■ Constipation

■ Dry skin

■ Weight gain

■ Puffy face

■ Hoarse voice

■ Coarse hair and skin

■ Muscle weakness

■ Muscle aches, tenderness and stiffness Menstrual cycles that are heavier than usual or irregular

■ Thinning hair

■ Slowed heart rate, also called bradycardia

■ Depression

■ Memory problems

Hypothyroidism in infants may include:

■ Feeding problems

■ Poor growth ■ Poor weight gain

■ Yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes, a condition called jaundice

■ Constipation

■ Poor muscle tone

■ Dry skin ■ Hoarse crying

■ Enlarged tongue

■ A soft swelling or bulge near the belly button, a condition called umbilical hernia

Hypothyroidism in children and teens may include:

■ Poor growth that leads to short stature

■ Delayed development of permanent teeth

■ Delayed puberty

■ Poor mental development

HYDERABAD: World Thyroid Day, observed on May 25 every year in order to raise awareness about this crucial gland in the body. Thyroid disease is the generic term for medical conditions that do not allow the thyroid gland to produce a sufficient amount of hormones. According to Dr Krishna Reddy Thaduri, Consultant Endocrinologist, KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism is increasing in Hyderabad especially after pandemic. Cases are rising, mostly seen in young population and increasing trend in male population to be specific. He further added, “For reasons unknown or maybe because of testing the incidence of thyroid problems is increasing. Covid-19 may have a role in increasing thyroidal illness. At an individual level, consumption of iodinated salt, reduction of stress, weight management are important and government needs to strengthen iodine defense disorders through control program, early screening and identification of hypothyroidism in endemic goiter regions, especially identification of pregnant females with thyroid disorders needs to be emphasised. Hypothyroidism needs to be corrected with proper hormone replacement therapy with levothyroxine, iodine supplementation in deficient individuals. Hyperthyroidism patients need antithyroid medication, beta blockers to control symptoms.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr Vrinda Agarwal, Consultant Endocrinologist, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills stated that while studies have shown thyroid is more prevalent in the areas where iodine dissolving in the body is difficult for various reasons, one reason for the higher prevalence in the south could be that in contrast to two decades ago, thyroid tests are now more accessible , simple and inexpensive. “The best way to control thyroid is to incorporate Vitamin A in your diet. The most common Vitamin A rich foods are: yellow and green veggies, carrots, eggs, apricots and spinach. Thyroid gland is a vital hormone gland: It plays a major role in metabolism, growth and development of human body. It helps to regulate many body functions by constantly releasing a steady amount of thyroid hormones into the bloodstream. If the body needs more energy in certain situations – for instance, if it is growing old, or during pregnancy – the thyroid gland produces more hormones,” she concludes. TREATMENT Treatment for hypothyroidism usually includes taking the thyroid hormone medicine levothyroxine (Levo-T, Synthroid, others) every day. This medicine is taken by mouth. It returns hormone levels to a healthy range, eliminating symptoms of hypothyroidism. FINDING THE RIGHT DOSAGE To find the right dosage of levothyroxine for oneself, your health care provider checks your level of TSH about 6 to 8 weeks after you start taking the medicine. One may need another blood test to check TSH again six months later. Too much levothyroxine can cause side effects, such as ■ Tiredness ■ Increased appetite ■ Sleep problems ■ Shakiness ■ Pounding of the heart, sometimes called heart palpitations Hypothyroidism symptoms may include: ■ Tiredness ■ More sensitivity to cold ■ Constipation ■ Dry skin ■ Weight gain ■ Puffy face ■ Hoarse voice ■ Coarse hair and skin ■ Muscle weakness ■ Muscle aches, tenderness and stiffness Menstrual cycles that are heavier than usual or irregular ■ Thinning hair ■ Slowed heart rate, also called bradycardia ■ Depression ■ Memory problems Hypothyroidism in infants may include: ■ Feeding problems ■ Poor growth ■ Poor weight gain ■ Yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes, a condition called jaundice ■ Constipation ■ Poor muscle tone ■ Dry skin ■ Hoarse crying ■ Enlarged tongue ■ A soft swelling or bulge near the belly button, a condition called umbilical hernia Hypothyroidism in children and teens may include: ■ Poor growth that leads to short stature ■ Delayed development of permanent teeth ■ Delayed puberty ■ Poor mental development