Narsingi entry and exit ramps on ORR ready

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Narsingi entry and exit ramps on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), which facilitate hassle-free movement of vehicles in both directions to Shamshabad, is nearing completion. It will be open to traffic in the first week of June this year.

It will cater to the traffic originating from Langar Houz, Mehdipatnam, Manchirevula, Gandipet and Kismatpur.

Additionally, it will integrate the upcoming Cycle Track and widening of service roads. The exit and entry ramps provide safe access to the ORR with the help of acceleration and deceleration constructed along the ORR. Laying of entry and exit ramps at Narsingi has become necessary to cater to the needs of ever-increasing traffic in view of the large-scale development activity in the vicinity of Narsingi and Kokapet.

There is an eight-kilometre distance between the two exit and entry points to ORR between Kokapet and Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) interchanges. The Narsingi entry ramp is 681 metres-long while the exit ramp is 768 metres-long with a seven-metre carriageway each.

Due to high development in the construction of residential and commercial establishments in Narsingi and Gandipet areas, there is a requirement of provision of exit and entry ramps near Narsingi to reduce the traffic intensity on service roads and provide easy access to the ORR.

Narsingi is in close proximity to the Financial District and Gachibowli, which is witnessing rapid overall development, and is inching towards becoming the most preferred residential destination in West Hyderabad.

During peak office hours, the road from ORR to Narsingi becomes clogged owing to heavy vehicular traffic movement.

The entry ramp to ORR near Narsingi overpass provides connectivity to the traffic from Narsingi and Gandipet to Shamshbad while the exit ramp to ORR near Narsingi overpass provides connectivity to the traffic from Shamshabad to Narsingi and Gandipet and also to reach historical heritages like Golconda Fort and Taramati Baradari without putting extra miles.

The traffic generated at Narsingi and Gandipet can easily access ORR and travel to International Airport at Shamshabad. There will be a drastic reduction in travel time and saving of precious fuel. Traffic congestion will be reduced on the service roads and internal roads in and around the Narsingi.

‘’Inspected the Narsingi entry and exit point on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), It is nearing completion and will be ready for opening in about 10 days time from now’’ MAUD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar has tweeted.

