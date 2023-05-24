Official reminds public of duty to nature

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Chief Secretary of the Environment, Science and Technology Department, Rajat Kumar, highlighted the State’s progress in environmental conservation during an event organised by the Telangana State Biodiversity Board (TSBB) to celebrate the International Day for Biological Diversity.

“Though there are several environmental threats in the State, over the past few years, the green cover in Telangana has increased by 8 per cent, and we have been able to recover from the forest destruction caused over the past 100 years,” he stated.

He also emphasised the importance of individual responsibility in daily behaviour towards biodiversity conservation, urging people not to wait for government action to make a difference.

Discussing the Hyderabad City Biodiversity Index, P Raghuveer, the former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, explained, “In 2011, we initiated the City Biodiversity Index documentation when no other State in the country had undertaken such an initiative.

In 2012, Hyderabad achieved a score of 36, and since then, we have implemented strategies and plans to improve the score to 57 in 2022. This score indicates that we are moving in the right direction.”

He added that many countries have entered into agreements to conserve biodiversity and stressed the need to take action to restore ecosystems.

HYDERABAD: The Special Chief Secretary of the Environment, Science and Technology Department, Rajat Kumar, highlighted the State’s progress in environmental conservation during an event organised by the Telangana State Biodiversity Board (TSBB) to celebrate the International Day for Biological Diversity. “Though there are several environmental threats in the State, over the past few years, the green cover in Telangana has increased by 8 per cent, and we have been able to recover from the forest destruction caused over the past 100 years,” he stated. He also emphasised the importance of individual responsibility in daily behaviour towards biodiversity conservation, urging people not to wait for government action to make a difference.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Discussing the Hyderabad City Biodiversity Index, P Raghuveer, the former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, explained, “In 2011, we initiated the City Biodiversity Index documentation when no other State in the country had undertaken such an initiative. In 2012, Hyderabad achieved a score of 36, and since then, we have implemented strategies and plans to improve the score to 57 in 2022. This score indicates that we are moving in the right direction.” He added that many countries have entered into agreements to conserve biodiversity and stressed the need to take action to restore ecosystems.