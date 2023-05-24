Vaping, an epidemic among youth

Ojal Sengar By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vapes or electronic cigarettes, are battery-powered devices that deliver nicotine without burning tobacco. E-cigarettes have commonly been termed a rising epidemic among teens and despite the 2019 ban on “the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage, and advertisement of e-cigarettes” in India, these electronic alternatives to smoking have been on the rise even four years later.

How e-cigarettes work

E-cigarettes work by heating a liquid known as “e-liquid”, “vape juice”, or “vape liquid” containing nicotine, flavouring, and propylene glycol to create an aerosol. Users then inhale this aerosol into their lungs. E-cigarettes can also be used to deliver marijuana and other drugs.

Why say no to e-cigarettes

E-cigarettes contain high doses of nicotine, a highly addictive recreational drug. Exposure to nicotine in the early stages of brain development and even during adolescence can affect key brain receptors that are responsible for attention and learning and causes lower impulse control. E-cigarettes also have acrolein, a herbicide known to cause chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Many “vape juices” also contain chemicals associated with the risk of lung cancer such as diacetyl, which can cause “popcorn lungs” leading to permanent scarring in your lungs. All of these conditions come under EVALI or E-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury. The term was coined in response to the growing number of lung diseases caused due to vaping products.

“Vaping has a significant impact on the brain and can affect various parts of our body. It may cause rapid and shallow breathing in the lungs, permanent lung tissue damage and emphysema. It can even affect heart rate and blood pressure. Nicotine in these devices can sometimes suppress our immune system too. Is it always better to avoid vapes and e-cigarettes” says Dr Nagaraj Boyilla, Senior Pulmonologist at Paarthiv Lung Care Centre, Hyderabad.

Although there is considerably lesser research on the complete effect of vaping, studies suggest that it has effects similar to that of smoking traditional cigarettes. Vaping can cause and worsen asthma, damage oral health by causing mouth ulcers, and lead to a low birth rate if used during pregnancy. Chronic use of e-cigarettes can even double the risk of a heart attack.

Vaping among youth

Using e-cigarettes has often been called a ‘style statement’ among teens and youth to look cooler among their peers. The different flavourings available make e-cigarettes more tempting to users and the nicotine in the devices makes them highly addictive.

Their attractive packaging, names, and flavours make vapes more popular among teens looking to try something new. Their sleek design also makes them easier to hide. Another potential reason why vapes might be more appealing is the popular belief that e-cigarettes are less harmful than other forms of smoking due to the lack of tobacco. Some people claim to use vapes to quit their habit of smoking cigarettes.

Although there is insufficient research, and vapes might be less harmful than smoking, they are harmful enough to cause permanent damage to your lungs.

HYDERABAD: Vapes or electronic cigarettes, are battery-powered devices that deliver nicotine without burning tobacco. E-cigarettes have commonly been termed a rising epidemic among teens and despite the 2019 ban on “the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage, and advertisement of e-cigarettes” in India, these electronic alternatives to smoking have been on the rise even four years later. How e-cigarettes work E-cigarettes work by heating a liquid known as “e-liquid”, “vape juice”, or “vape liquid” containing nicotine, flavouring, and propylene glycol to create an aerosol. Users then inhale this aerosol into their lungs. E-cigarettes can also be used to deliver marijuana and other drugs. Why say no to e-cigarettes E-cigarettes contain high doses of nicotine, a highly addictive recreational drug. Exposure to nicotine in the early stages of brain development and even during adolescence can affect key brain receptors that are responsible for attention and learning and causes lower impulse control. E-cigarettes also have acrolein, a herbicide known to cause chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Many “vape juices” also contain chemicals associated with the risk of lung cancer such as diacetyl, which can cause “popcorn lungs” leading to permanent scarring in your lungs. All of these conditions come under EVALI or E-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury. The term was coined in response to the growing number of lung diseases caused due to vaping products. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Vaping has a significant impact on the brain and can affect various parts of our body. It may cause rapid and shallow breathing in the lungs, permanent lung tissue damage and emphysema. It can even affect heart rate and blood pressure. Nicotine in these devices can sometimes suppress our immune system too. Is it always better to avoid vapes and e-cigarettes” says Dr Nagaraj Boyilla, Senior Pulmonologist at Paarthiv Lung Care Centre, Hyderabad. Although there is considerably lesser research on the complete effect of vaping, studies suggest that it has effects similar to that of smoking traditional cigarettes. Vaping can cause and worsen asthma, damage oral health by causing mouth ulcers, and lead to a low birth rate if used during pregnancy. Chronic use of e-cigarettes can even double the risk of a heart attack. Vaping among youth Using e-cigarettes has often been called a ‘style statement’ among teens and youth to look cooler among their peers. The different flavourings available make e-cigarettes more tempting to users and the nicotine in the devices makes them highly addictive. Their attractive packaging, names, and flavours make vapes more popular among teens looking to try something new. Their sleek design also makes them easier to hide. Another potential reason why vapes might be more appealing is the popular belief that e-cigarettes are less harmful than other forms of smoking due to the lack of tobacco. Some people claim to use vapes to quit their habit of smoking cigarettes. Although there is insufficient research, and vapes might be less harmful than smoking, they are harmful enough to cause permanent damage to your lungs.