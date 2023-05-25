GHMC Ward offices to start services from June 2

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to enhance governance and address civic issues more efficiently, the Ward-Level Administration System (WLAS) will be implemented under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits starting from May 31. Each of the 150 GHMC wards will have a dedicated team of 10 officials responsible for ward governance and will start offering services from June 2.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the grievance redressal system, a training programme will be conducted on May 25 for the appointed Ward Officers, Deputy Municipal Commissioners and Zonal Commissioners. This programme will be attended by Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and other officials.

The Ward Offices will be given distinctive branding for better visibility and wider accessibility to citizens. They will be strategically located in a centralised manner to ensure convenience for the residents of each ward. Additionally, a citizen’s charter will be prepared to ensure efficient management of the grievance redressal system.

Mayor Vijayalaxmi inspected the ward office to be established at Banjara Hills Road No.12 Ward No. 93 at the City Manager Training Centre office. She instructed the officials to install name boards for the ward offices, making them easily identifiable for the public.

The ward offices will consist of administrative officers, ward entomologists, ward engineers, ward town planners, ward community organisers, ward sanitary jawans, ward urban biodiversity supervisors, ward computer operators and ward receptionists.

Officials from the HMWS&SB and TSSPDCL will also assume their responsibilities soon. The ward offices will be fully equipped with necessary facilities by May 26 and will commence operations on May 31, providing ward services to the citizens starting from June 2.

Issues to be monitored

The GHMC will monitor citizen issues through the “MyGHMC” app, and the ward offices will work diligently to promptly resolve complaints raised by the citizens, the Mayor said.

