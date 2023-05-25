Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: I-T raids on Kohinoor infra over suspected tax evasion

The agency suspects that a significant portion of the company’s transactions was conducted in cash, with most payments being collected in this form.

Published: 25th May 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

income tax raid

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income Tax (I-T) officials on Wednesday carried out a series of searches at the corporate office of KM Kohinoor Infra Group, along with the site offices and residences of the firm’s managing director, Mohammad Ahmed Quadri. 

The raids, conducted by 20 teams of agency officials, took place at the corporate office in Rethibowli, the MD’s residence in Banjara Hills and other locations in the vicinity of Hyderabad.

According to sources within the agency, the searches were prompted by suspicions of the company’s non-compliance with record-keeping norms and alleged C. It has been alleged that the company engaged in numerous transactions involving unidentified individuals. Furthermore, officials reportedly discovered substantial cash transactions between the company and local farmers who had provided land for development.

The agency is also investigating claims that KM Kohinoor Infra Group received 70% of its payments from clients in the form of cash for property sales. The company’s accountant has been asked to submit relevant agreement documents and vouchers pertaining to property development and the sale of apartments and villas.

Established in 1993, KM Kohinoor Infra Group has successfully completed 10 major projects in the Hyderabad region, while three significant projects are currently under construction. Additionally, sources indicate that the company has seven projects in the pipeline, all within the vicinity of Hyderabad.

The agency suspects that a significant portion of the company’s transactions was conducted in cash, with most payments being collected in this form. It has also been alleged that the company’s accounts department maintained separate cash receipts books to conceal these transactions.

As part of the raids, the agency teams seized various documents like account logbooks, payment receipts, flats and plots sold to clients, hard disks and digital equipment from the company’s offices and the MD’s residences. While unverified reports suggest a political association between KM Kohinoor Infra Group and an MLA, the sources emphasised that the investigation is solely based on alleged violations of the Income Tax Act and does not involve any political considerations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kohinoor Infra Group IT Raid
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp