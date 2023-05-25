Hyderabad: I-T raids on Kohinoor infra over suspected tax evasion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income Tax (I-T) officials on Wednesday carried out a series of searches at the corporate office of KM Kohinoor Infra Group, along with the site offices and residences of the firm’s managing director, Mohammad Ahmed Quadri.

The raids, conducted by 20 teams of agency officials, took place at the corporate office in Rethibowli, the MD’s residence in Banjara Hills and other locations in the vicinity of Hyderabad.

According to sources within the agency, the searches were prompted by suspicions of the company’s non-compliance with record-keeping norms and alleged C. It has been alleged that the company engaged in numerous transactions involving unidentified individuals. Furthermore, officials reportedly discovered substantial cash transactions between the company and local farmers who had provided land for development.

The agency is also investigating claims that KM Kohinoor Infra Group received 70% of its payments from clients in the form of cash for property sales. The company’s accountant has been asked to submit relevant agreement documents and vouchers pertaining to property development and the sale of apartments and villas.

Established in 1993, KM Kohinoor Infra Group has successfully completed 10 major projects in the Hyderabad region, while three significant projects are currently under construction. Additionally, sources indicate that the company has seven projects in the pipeline, all within the vicinity of Hyderabad.

The agency suspects that a significant portion of the company’s transactions was conducted in cash, with most payments being collected in this form. It has also been alleged that the company’s accounts department maintained separate cash receipts books to conceal these transactions.

As part of the raids, the agency teams seized various documents like account logbooks, payment receipts, flats and plots sold to clients, hard disks and digital equipment from the company’s offices and the MD’s residences. While unverified reports suggest a political association between KM Kohinoor Infra Group and an MLA, the sources emphasised that the investigation is solely based on alleged violations of the Income Tax Act and does not involve any political considerations.

HYDERABAD: Income Tax (I-T) officials on Wednesday carried out a series of searches at the corporate office of KM Kohinoor Infra Group, along with the site offices and residences of the firm’s managing director, Mohammad Ahmed Quadri. The raids, conducted by 20 teams of agency officials, took place at the corporate office in Rethibowli, the MD’s residence in Banjara Hills and other locations in the vicinity of Hyderabad. According to sources within the agency, the searches were prompted by suspicions of the company’s non-compliance with record-keeping norms and alleged C. It has been alleged that the company engaged in numerous transactions involving unidentified individuals. Furthermore, officials reportedly discovered substantial cash transactions between the company and local farmers who had provided land for development.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The agency is also investigating claims that KM Kohinoor Infra Group received 70% of its payments from clients in the form of cash for property sales. The company’s accountant has been asked to submit relevant agreement documents and vouchers pertaining to property development and the sale of apartments and villas. Established in 1993, KM Kohinoor Infra Group has successfully completed 10 major projects in the Hyderabad region, while three significant projects are currently under construction. Additionally, sources indicate that the company has seven projects in the pipeline, all within the vicinity of Hyderabad. The agency suspects that a significant portion of the company’s transactions was conducted in cash, with most payments being collected in this form. It has also been alleged that the company’s accounts department maintained separate cash receipts books to conceal these transactions. As part of the raids, the agency teams seized various documents like account logbooks, payment receipts, flats and plots sold to clients, hard disks and digital equipment from the company’s offices and the MD’s residences. While unverified reports suggest a political association between KM Kohinoor Infra Group and an MLA, the sources emphasised that the investigation is solely based on alleged violations of the Income Tax Act and does not involve any political considerations.