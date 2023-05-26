Implement WLAS in all wards: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposed implementation of the Ward-Level Administration System (WLAS) in all the 150 wards across the city will provide better administration to the people, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said on Thursday. Under the new system, for every 50,0000 population, one ward is being created to ensure focussed administration. In each ward, there will be 10 departments that will be entrusted with the responsibility of providing better civic services to the citizens and taking immediate action on the complaints received.

The Mayor said that the authorities will look into the problems of drinking water, sewage, sanitation, town planning, and other issues and work to resolve those problems. The Mayor along with GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore launched a training programme for the ward officers at the GHMC head office on Thursday.

HYDERABAD: The proposed implementation of the Ward-Level Administration System (WLAS) in all the 150 wards across the city will provide better administration to the people, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said on Thursday. Under the new system, for every 50,0000 population, one ward is being created to ensure focussed administration. In each ward, there will be 10 departments that will be entrusted with the responsibility of providing better civic services to the citizens and taking immediate action on the complaints received. The Mayor said that the authorities will look into the problems of drinking water, sewage, sanitation, town planning, and other issues and work to resolve those problems. The Mayor along with GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore launched a training programme for the ward officers at the GHMC head office on Thursday.