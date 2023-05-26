Home Cities Hyderabad

Implement WLAS in all wards: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi

The Mayor said that the authorities will look into the problems of drinking water, sewage, sanitation, town planning, and other issues and work to resolve those problems.

Published: 26th May 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposed implementation of the Ward-Level Administration System (WLAS) in all the 150 wards across the city will provide better administration to the people, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said on Thursday. Under the new system, for every 50,0000 population, one ward is being created to ensure focussed administration. In each ward, there will be 10 departments that will be entrusted with the responsibility of providing better civic services to the citizens and taking immediate action on the complaints received.

The Mayor said that the authorities will look into the problems of drinking water, sewage, sanitation, town planning, and other issues and work to resolve those problems. The Mayor along with GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore launched a training programme for the ward officers at the GHMC head office on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ward-Level Administration System Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp