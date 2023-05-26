New link road to connect KPHB with Novotel Hotel

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) will soon connect the crucial missing link between Novotel Hotel to KPHB Road, by laying a four-lane road a 1.18-km stretch that passes Kondapur. The project, to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 14.65 crore, is expected to be completed in 12 months. The HRDCL has already invited tenders for the purpose.

Officials sources said that the State government through HRDCL is developing missing link roads in all four directions of the city to improve connectivity, road network and to ease traffic. Around 25 link roads have already been completed in the city, providing relief to commuters. These roads also helped in improving mobility, road safety and in carbon emissions. Meanwhile, works on 11 link roads covering a total of 17.50 km, taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 185.25 crore, are progressing at a brisk pace.

