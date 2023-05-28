22 STPs to stop pollution of Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After revoking GO 111, which prohibited construction and industrial activity within the 10-km radius of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs, the State government will take steps to prevent these water bodies from pollution. These reservoirs have served as crucial sources of drinking water and have played a significant role in flood control and environmental preservation for the city. The withdrawal of GO 111 has paved the way for real estate development in 84 villages and opened up approximately 1.30 lakh acres for several projects.

To safeguard the reservoirs from pollution and degradation caused by real estate activity and sewage discharge from the surrounding villages, the State government, through the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSS&B), has proposed the construction of 22 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) within the catchment areas of the two reservoirs. These proposals, covering 337.73 MLD in 129 acres for Osmansagar catchment and 607.78 MLD in 229 acres for Himayatsagar catchment, have been submitted to the State government for administrative approval.

Among the proposed STPs in the Osmansagar catchment are Khanapur, Janwada-1, Janwada-2, Balkapur, Tangutoor, Chinnamangalaram, Reddypalle, Chilkuru, and Himayatsagar. For the Himayatsagar catchment, the STPs are proposed at Aziznagar, Bangaliguda, Nagireddyguda, Amdapur, Sriramnagar, Venkatapur, Solipet, Ramanujapur, Malkaram, Sultanpalle, Narkuda, Kavvaguda, and Kothwalguda.

Four STPs have been given top priority, with the State government releasing orders last month for their implementation at an estimated cost of Rs 82.23 crore. These STPs aim to process untreated sewage immediately, without waiting for the Comprehensive Sewage Plan, which is currently being prepared and may take some more time. The objective is to ensure that treated water is discharged downstream without polluting the reservoirs.

To develop a comprehensive plan for the “complete abatement of sewage pollution of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar,” HMWS&SB has enlisted the services of M/s NCPE Infrastructure India (P) Limited, Hyderabad. The plan will address sewage generation in the catchment areas of both reservoirs, including projected population growth for the next 30 years.

