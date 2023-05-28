Home Cities Hyderabad

22 STPs to stop pollution of Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs 

Treated water to be discharged downstream, ensure lakes remain clean

Published: 28th May 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Himayatsagar reservoir.

Himayatsagar reservoir. (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After revoking GO 111, which prohibited construction and industrial activity within the 10-km radius of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs, the State government will take steps to prevent these water bodies from pollution. These reservoirs have served as crucial sources of drinking water and have played a significant role in flood control and environmental preservation for the city. The withdrawal of GO 111 has paved the way for real estate development in 84 villages and opened up approximately 1.30 lakh acres for several projects.

To safeguard the reservoirs from pollution and degradation caused by real estate activity and sewage discharge from the surrounding villages, the State government, through the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSS&B), has proposed the construction of 22 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) within the catchment areas of the two reservoirs. These proposals, covering 337.73 MLD in 129 acres for Osmansagar catchment and 607.78 MLD in 229 acres for Himayatsagar catchment, have been submitted to the State government for administrative approval.

Among the proposed STPs in the Osmansagar catchment are Khanapur, Janwada-1, Janwada-2, Balkapur, Tangutoor, Chinnamangalaram, Reddypalle, Chilkuru, and Himayatsagar. For the Himayatsagar catchment, the STPs are proposed at Aziznagar, Bangaliguda, Nagireddyguda, Amdapur, Sriramnagar, Venkatapur, Solipet, Ramanujapur, Malkaram, Sultanpalle, Narkuda, Kavvaguda, and Kothwalguda.

Four STPs have been given top priority, with the State government releasing orders last month for their implementation at an estimated cost of Rs 82.23 crore. These STPs aim to process untreated sewage immediately, without waiting for the Comprehensive Sewage Plan, which is currently being prepared and may take some more time. The objective is to ensure that treated water is discharged downstream without polluting the reservoirs.

To develop a comprehensive plan for the “complete abatement of sewage pollution of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar,” HMWS&SB has enlisted the services of M/s NCPE Infrastructure India (P) Limited, Hyderabad. The plan will address sewage generation in the catchment areas of both reservoirs, including projected population growth for the next 30 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himayatsagar Osmansagar Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp