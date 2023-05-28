Home Cities Hyderabad

Forester suspended for felling 78 trees

Chandrakanth Reddy, who was on deputation with the GHMC Urban Biodiversity wing in the Serilingampally zone, reportedly carried out the unlawful tree-cutting along the Hitech city-KPHB Road.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forest Range Officer (FROro) K Chandrakanth Reddy has been suspended by the Forest department for the merciless felling of 78 mature Peltophorum trees. Chandrakanth Reddy, who was on deputation with the GHMC as Circle Manager 21 and 22 of the Urban Biodiversity wing in the Serilingampally zone, reportedly carried out the unlawful tree-cutting along the Hitech city-KPHB Road a few days ago.

The suspension orders were issued by Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, following an inquiry into the incident. Environmentalists and activists raised a hue and cry over the ruthless destruction of the trees, which were felled without any prior permission from the Forest Department, a mandatory requirement under the Telangana Water, Land, and Tree Act (WALTA).

The incident took place over a 3.5 km stretch of road, starting from the Hitec City flyover and extending until the Kukatpally Housing Board Road. Barricades were placed, and traffic police guided commuters away from the area to facilitate the illegal felling of the trees.

Vinay Vangala, an environmentalist, and other activists expressed their anger over the large-scale tree-cutting that occurred in the heart of the city, particularly in Hitec City.

Their frustration was further intensified by the fact that the trees were not even translocated to another location. Upon investigation, the Forest Department found Chandrakanth Reddy responsible for the unlawful tree felling. As a forest officer, it is his duty to protect trees and prevent their destruction when such incidents come to his attention.

