Hyderabad: Fake I-T officials flee with 1.7 kg gold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five miscreants posing as IT officials stole 1.7 kg gold from a jewellery store in Monda Market on Saturday morning. According to Vikas, the brother-in-law of the shop owner, R Madhukar, the well-dressed men walked into the store and introduced themselves as officials from the Income Tax department. They claimed that they came to investigate a tax evasion case and demanded to see the records after chasing away the customers. They also ordered the employees to stay away while they were checking the records.

The panic-stricken Vikas complied with the orders. The miscreants pretended to be going through all the records and announced that 1.7 kg gold was unaccounted for and no tax was paid on its purchase. They immediately ‘seized’ the gold and left the spot after locking Vikas and workers in the shop.

ikas then called up the adjacent store owners to open the lock. He immediately called up Madhukar and informed him about the “Income Tax raid and seizure of gold”. A shell-shocked Madhukar made a few calls and got back to his brother-in-law and explained how IT officials would send a notice before checking records. Vikas immediately approached the police who came and confirmed their fears that the act was not those of IT officials.

The police formed teams and the IT team scrutinised the CCTV cameras inside the store and also the surroundings. The five offenders were spotted heading towards Uppal.

Madhukar buys old gold, refines it and sells it to other jewellers in the area. Madhukar who was on his way to his hometown for a week asked his brother-in-law, a resident of Dilsukhnagar, to take care of the shop. The police recorded the statement of Vikas who was the eyewitness in the case.

