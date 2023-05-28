Home Cities Hyderabad

KIMS sets up special clinic for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

The prevalence of clinics is important as the prevalence of IBD has been steadily rising over the years, affecting millions of people worldwide.

Published: 28th May 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad

KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A speciality clinic exclusively for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) was launched in KIMS hospital on Saturday. Along with treating patients the clinic will also be involved in various awareness activities and undertake research in IBD with All India Institute of Medical Sciences , New Delhi and Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology, Hyderabad through participating in clinical trials.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of this department, Dr B Bhaskar Rao, CMD of KIMS Hospital said that state-of-the-art and high-quality equipment such as Olympus X1 endoscopes and Spirus Enteroscopes have been specially brought in for this clinic. A faculty specially trained for management of IBD patients from prestigious institutions like AIIMS, New Delhi and PGIMER , Chandigarh have also been appointed in the clinic.

“The cornerstone of our program is awareness and education. Through community outreach initiatives, educational campaigns, and collaborations with patient advocacy groups, we aim to disseminate accurate information and debunk myths surrounding IBD,” Dr Rao added Considering that chronic conditions like IBD can be emotionally and psychologically challenging for patients and their families, the program also places a strong emphasis on providing psychosocial support, counseling, services, and patient support groups.

The prevalence of clinics is important as the prevalence of IBD has been steadily rising over the years, affecting millions of people worldwide. The estimated disease burden in India as of 2010 was around 14 lakhs patients, quite close to the disease burden in the USA.

STATE-OF-THE-ART, HIGH-QUALITY  EQUIPMENT

