KTR responds to tweet, orders setting up of info kiosks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Informa tion kiosks will be set up in different parts of the city to help people reach their destination, tourist places, find public transport, etc. They will be similar to the ones installed in the streets of London. These simple informative kiosks at various places across London are popular.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao has instructed MAUD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar and Mayor G Vijayalaxmi, to set up the facilities in the city.

The instructions were given following a request made on Twitter by Anuj Gurwara who posted a picture of the kiosks installed in London and requested the minister for similar facilities in Hyderabad and other tourist destinations in Telangana.

“Anuj, we will get this done in Hyderabad too Request @arvindkumar_ias Garu and @GadwalvijayaTRS Garu to start working on this,” Rama Rao tweeted.

