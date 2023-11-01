Home Cities Hyderabad

58 receive gold medals at 83rd Osmania University convocation

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan called upon donors, industrialists and alumni to come forward to award gold medals in each category.

Published: 01st November 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania University

Representational image of Osmania University. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a historic first for Osmania University (OU), the Tagore Auditorium served as the venue for the 83rd convocation on Tuesday. A total of 1,024 students were conferred their PhDs while 58 graduates received gold medals for their achievements.  

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan called upon donors, industrialists and alumni to come forward to award gold medals in each category.

“The other day, when I came to know that one of the top-ranked students could not be given a gold medal due to the lack of sponsors for the genetics department, I immediately talked to the founder of Bharat Biotech and convinced them.

From this year, there should not be a situation where the top rankers are not given medals in any department. If necessary, contact the donors. I will also support you in this matter,” she said.

Shantanu Narayan, the CEO of Adobe and an honorary doctorate recipient, emphasised his family’s deep connection to OU. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osmania University convocation PhDs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp