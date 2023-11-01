58 receive gold medals at 83rd Osmania University convocation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a historic first for Osmania University (OU), the Tagore Auditorium served as the venue for the 83rd convocation on Tuesday. A total of 1,024 students were conferred their PhDs while 58 graduates received gold medals for their achievements.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan called upon donors, industrialists and alumni to come forward to award gold medals in each category.

“The other day, when I came to know that one of the top-ranked students could not be given a gold medal due to the lack of sponsors for the genetics department, I immediately talked to the founder of Bharat Biotech and convinced them.

From this year, there should not be a situation where the top rankers are not given medals in any department. If necessary, contact the donors. I will also support you in this matter,” she said.

Shantanu Narayan, the CEO of Adobe and an honorary doctorate recipient, emphasised his family’s deep connection to OU.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: In a historic first for Osmania University (OU), the Tagore Auditorium served as the venue for the 83rd convocation on Tuesday. A total of 1,024 students were conferred their PhDs while 58 graduates received gold medals for their achievements. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan called upon donors, industrialists and alumni to come forward to award gold medals in each category. “The other day, when I came to know that one of the top-ranked students could not be given a gold medal due to the lack of sponsors for the genetics department, I immediately talked to the founder of Bharat Biotech and convinced them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); From this year, there should not be a situation where the top rankers are not given medals in any department. If necessary, contact the donors. I will also support you in this matter,” she said. Shantanu Narayan, the CEO of Adobe and an honorary doctorate recipient, emphasised his family’s deep connection to OU. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp