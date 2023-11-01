Hyderabad: Poll panel allows candidates to file nominations online

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apart from receiving manual applications from the candidates, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will also allow online nominations. The candidates can fill out the forms online and submit the hard copies to the Returning Officers on the requested date, District Electoral Officer (DEO) D Ronald Rose said.

The DEO along with Deputy DEO Anudeep Durishetti held a meeting with representatives of political parties at the GHMC head office on Tuesday. Prior permission should be taken from the authorities concerned for meetings and rallies in Hyderabad district, he added.

Online nominations software will facilitate candidates to fill out their complete nomination form online and this will ensure hassle-free facility for nomination. This apart, 360-degree cameras will be installed along with videographers at RO offices. Section 144 will be imposed in the 100-metre radius of RO offices with only three vehicles of candidate permitted and four persons along with the candidate allowed inside RO office while filing nomination.

Rose said political parties should follow the model code of conduct (MCC) from the date of notification till the completion of elections. As part of the campaign, all political parties should obtain prior permission through the Suvidha app. He said the local police authorities should be informed about the place, time, and other details of meetings and rallies. He said permissions are compulsory for loudspeakers.

Political parties should not ask voters for votes based on caste, religion and community during the campaign, the DEO said, adding that speeches should not be made in a way that provokes caste and religious sentiments. He said no campaign should be conducted in the place of worship and that campaigning should end 48 hours before the polling begins.

Rose said that from November 3, ROs will accept the nominations from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. Nominations will be received on working days till November 10. He said that all the columns in the affidavit must be filled.

A copy of the electoral name should be attached along with the nomination of the candidate. Contesting candidates should publish their criminal records in leading newspapers and TV channels.

NOTICE TO KTR

DEO D Ronald Rose on Tuesday disclosed that a notice has been issued to BRS working president KT Rama Rao in response to a complaint lodged by the Congress alleging misuse of Pragathi Bhavan, the chief minister’s camp office-cum-residence by him.

