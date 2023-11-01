South central railway observes National Unity Day in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) held a ‘Run for Unity’ rally followed by a pledge on the occasion of National Unity Day on Tuesday. The rally aimed to reaffirm the commitment of the SCR to promote integrity and probity in public life, eliminate corruption and create awareness about its adverse impact.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR general manager, administered the Ekta Diwas pledge at Railway Sports Complex. He later flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ rally.

The theme for the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) is ‘Say no to Corruption; Commit to the Nation’. The vigilance wing of SCR is organising several programmes to root out corruption and unethical practices from the system and to usher improvements by utilising technology.

AK Srivastava, president of SCR Sports Association (SCRSA) and Principal Chief Materials Manager, Pradeep Singh Rathore, General Secretary of SCRSA and Additional Divisional Railway Manager/Infra, Secunderabad Division, and other senior officials participated in the event. National Unity Day was also observed across all the divisions of SCR zone.

Cancellation of trains

Following the train accident in Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh of the East Coast Railway, train services between Secunderabad and Howrah scheduled for November 1 and Hyderabad-Shalimar on November 2 have been cancelled.

