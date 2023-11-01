Telangana High Court summons tahsildar in fake certificate case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, has issued a bailable warrant directing R Manjula, the tahsildar of Alampur mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district, to appear before the court on November 10 for her alleged involvement in the issuance of a fake residential certificate to an MBBS aspirant.

The case revolves around Singotam Vennela, an aspiring MBBS/BDS student who sought admission in a medical college in the State for the academic year 2023-24. Vennela challenged the decision of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences to reject her request for local candidate status.

The tahsildar issued a residential certificate stating that the student had been a resident of Door No. 23-43, Alampur, Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana, for the past 18 years. However, the court had raised serious doubts regarding the authenticity of the certificate, prompting an investigation into the veracity of the petitioner’s claim of being a local candidate.

During the previous court proceedings, the bench had directed Manjula to explain the issuance of the controversial certificate within two weeks. Despite the clear directive, the tahsildar failed to respond to the court directive. Expressing its disappointment and concern over the tahsildar’s non-compliance with the court’s directive, the division bench issued a bailable warrant for her appearance in court on November 10.

