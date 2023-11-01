When freedom calls…

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shahana Parveen, a dedicated wife and mother of three, had never envisioned herself as a businesswoman. For two decades, her life revolved around her family, raising her children and maintaining her household. However, unforeseen financial struggles and a strong determination to secure a better future for her children led her down a path she had never imagined.

Shahana’s life took an unexpected turn six years ago when her family moved to a rented house owing to deteriorating financial condition. Her father, a retired army officer, encouraged her to open a general store. She had never received any business training before as she got married immediately after finishing her class 10 from Kendriya Vidyalaya. It was during this time that she connected with SAFA, an organisation working in the Old City area for the socio-economic empowerment of women.

SAFA, led by Rubina Nafeez Fatima, has been able to reach out to around 3,741 women in the area through its Micro Enterprise Development Program (MEDP) and other projects that help women entrepreneurs formalise their businesses. SAFA aims to help around 250 women through its project Ujaagar. It provided business training to about 50 women, out of which 36 finished their course in the first cohort. The Department of Minority Welfare, Government of Telangana later provided Rs 1lakh as loans to each of these women to encourage other women in the community as well. The project is being supported by WE Hub, led by Deepthi Ravula.

Shahana began attending business classes with SAFA, which eventually led her to explore opportunities for personal and financial growth. Even though she was managing a small grocery shop, she did not know the basics of handling the business. “Women in my community do not have the freedom to go out and work on such initiatives. For me, my children and SAFA became the driving force. During those six weeks of training, I would go and attend classes and my children would manage the shop meanwhile,” Shahana Parveen said.

After immediately joining SAFA, Shahana was made part of a Self-Help Group (SHG) consisting of ten women. Collectively, they learned some basics of business including profit margins, savings, and the intricacies of running a business. This enabled Shahana to navigate the complexities of business paperwork, including licensing and identity proofs. She became aware of credit schemes offered by banks and could secure a loan worth Rs 1 lakh.

She also received a personal loan from SAFA, amounting to Rs 20,000. She committed herself to repaying these loans to the best of her ability, steadily improving her family’s finances.

Challenges and Triumphs

Shahana Parveen’s journey was not without its challenges. Her husband initially did not support her business endeavours. Over time, her husband could see the progress she was making which somewhat made her entrepreneurial efforts more sustainable. However, she never got a clear green signal from him.

Shahana and other women who finished the training through project Ujaagar had the opportunity to meet with KT Rama Rao, the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Government of Telangana. “That was the best thing that happened to me. KTR sir recognised the resilience of Muslim women and encouraged us to share our challenges and support one another,” she said. This meeting boosted Shahana’s confidence and determination to continue her journey.

It is to be noted that due to upcoming elections in the state, the loan transactions have not been completed due to the code of conduct being enforced. The cheques these women received from the government can now only be cashed in after the elections are over.

Since embarking on her entrepreneurial path, Shahana Parveen’s profits have seen a 50% increase, allowing for greater savings. “I can repay my loans and also fulfil all my children’s needs,” she said. “I want to ensure the best future for my children. I want to support their educational dreams,” she added.

Shahana’s aspirations do not end here. She envisions starting a wholesale business, sourcing goods in bulk and empowering others to join her entrepreneurial journey. She plans to stock products such as oil cartons, which can yield a significant profit margin. Additionally, she utilises her tailoring skills, ensuring that she remains proactive in her business endeavours. She has motivated and involved ten to fifteen more women to take training with SAFA, empowering others in her community. Shahana Parveen’s journey from a homemaker to a businesswoman is a testament to her resilience and determination.

