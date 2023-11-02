Building a community

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The startup community in Hyderabad and its surrounding regions welcomed the launch of the Startup Leadership Programme (SLP) Hyderabad Cohort 2023-24 with a sense of relief. Hosted at Simi’s World Café, this programme saw active participation from 35 founders and co-founders. The launch event was graced by Rashida Adenwala, the Founder of R&A Associates and the first female President of TiE Hyderabad, alongside the Program Leading Team of SLP Hyderabad 2023-24, including Praveen Pottipati, Venkat Gudipati, and Jaya Krishna Davuluri.

Rashida Adenwala emphasised the significance of nurturing a community that shares a common entrepreneurial mindset, underlining how a community fosters idea-sharing and networking, critical for building the confidence of aspiring entrepreneurs.

The Startup Leadership Programme (SLP) is a global voluntary initiative specifically designed for early-stage startup founders. The programme, spanning four to six months and commencing between September and October, relies on cohort-based learning to create a supportive community that offers resources and guidance throughout the entrepreneurial journey.

The current cohort was launched in Hyderabad and is also present in six major Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Dehradun. The Hyderabad Cohort for 2023-24 spans various sectors, including education, media commerce, IoT, cybersecurity, UI & UX, health tech, vegan restaurant chains, sustainability, logistic tech, rural-assisted e-commerce, and more. This diversity creates an environment conducive to the cross-pollination of ideas and experiences.

Participation in SLP sessions is not granted to everyone, as the selection process aims to include founders at different stages of their entrepreneurial journey, whether they are early-stage, later-stage, or aspiring entrepreneurs. The only prerequisite is a burning entrepreneurial spirit. A unique feature of the upcoming programme sessions is the blend of early-stage startups and experienced entrepreneurs embarking on new ventures. This initiative also offers an opportunity for fellows to meet other chapter members for two days, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among 100-120 founders from various chapters across India.

Hyderabad and Telangana-based startups are actively engaged in 12 intensive sessions with a strong emphasis on consistent attendance. Founders are required to attend sessions held within their city. If a founder misses more than two sessions, they will not be eligible for graduation.

Subaraju Pericherla, a fellow and programme lead for the cohort, shared his profound experience of connecting with the entrepreneurial community in Hyderabad. He highlighted the importance of engaging with a network of like-minded people who understand the challenges of the entrepreneurial journey, noting that he often finds it challenging to discuss his struggles with friends or family who are not entrepreneurs. Therefore, he prefers to confide in someone who is part of the shared journey, such as the SLP community.

