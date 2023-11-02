Candidates to pay security deposit of Rs 10K ahead of Telangana Assembly elections

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With less than 24 hours left for the filing of nominations to begin for the ensuing Telangana Assembly elections on November 30, the Hyderabad district election machinery is all geared up for holding the polls in 15 Assembly constituencies in the city.

The prospective candidates who want to contest the polls should pay a security deposit of Rs 10,000 in cash in the office of the Returning Officer (RO) and obtain a receipt. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST communities must pay an amount of Rs 5,000. Candidates who want to avail the concession should produce their caste certificate issued by the competent authority.

The ROs of the constituencies will issue a gazette notification in form-1 by inviting nominations from November 3 with the last date of filing nominations being November 10. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on November 13 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations will be November 15.

Prospective candidates can obtain blank nomination forms (Form-2B) and affidavits (Form-26) can be obtained from the RO offices between 11 am and 3 pm. Nominations will be received from 11 am to 3 pm on all working days from November 3 to 10, 2023. Election officials told TNIE that all the columns of the affidavit should invariably be filled with appropriate answers and no blank columns shall be accepted.

With respect to recognised national or state parties, one proposer from the constituency would suffice. Whereas, for candidates of registered or unrecognised parties and those contesting independently, there should be at least 10 proposers. The nomination can be submitted either by the candidate or by his or her proposer or his election agent or a person authorised in writing.

At the time of submission of nominations, a total of five persons will be allowed inside the ROs chambers (one candidate and four others). Each candidate can submit four sets of nominations, but only a single security deposit is required. There will be 360-degree cameras installed along with videographers and Section 144 will be imposed within 100 metres of the RO’s office.

The contesting candidates should publish the criminal antecedents in the prescribed formats (C-1 and C-2) in leading newspapers and different TV channels. With the Election Commission of India (ECI) allowing online nominations, candidates can fill out the forms online and submit hard copies to the RO on the requested date.

