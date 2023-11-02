MCC in force, Indian Racing League venue shifted from Hyderabad to Chennai

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will not be hosting the proposed second season of the Indian Racing League (IRL) on November 4 and 5 and the venue has been shifted to Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Chennai in view of the Model Code of Conduct in force for the ensuing Assembly elections in the State on

November 30.

"We will be moving the venue for the first race weekend from Hyderabad to Chennai. The race weekend for both the F4 Indian Championship and the Indian Racing League will remain the same, November 4 and 5, with only the venue being changed to Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Chennai,’’ IRL said in a release.

“This is due to a force majeure event that has been invoked due to a code of conduct that has been prescribed for elections in Telangana’’, they mentioned, adding that, “Full refunds will be issued to ticket holders and details regarding refunds will be sent to the registered emails by Paytm Insider. We apologise for the inconvenience, but look forward to welcoming everyone to Chennai,” they added.

It is learnt that the organisers failed to get the requisite permission from the police department. Although arrangements are under progress on the Hyderabad Street Circuit, the shifting of the venue made the fans unhappy.

