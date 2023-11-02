Three-member committee to oversee cash seizures, ensure fair release in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a circular establishing a three-member group, termed the ‘District Grievance Committee,’ to oversee seizures and adhere to standard operating procedures (SOP) for evaluating and releasing cash unrelated to any political entity.

The committee will consist of three district officers: the Chief Electoral officer, zilla parishad/chief development officer, project director or District Rural Development Agency (DRDA); nodal officer of expenditure monitoring, and the district treasury officer. This committee will autonomously review each instance of cash seizure by the local police.

If the committee finds no link to a candidate, political party, or election campaign, and no FIR or complaint has been filed, it will order the release of such seized cash, aligning with the SOP dated May 29, 2015. When the seized cash exceeds ten lakh, the nodal officer of Income Tax must be informed before the release.

The circular also mandates that individuals in possession of seized cash must be informed about the release process, including providing the committee convener’s contact information. Furthermore, the grievance committee will convene every 24 hours at a specified time and place during the election process.

Cash or valuables shall not be held in malkhanas or treasuries for more than seven days after the polling date unless an FIR or complaint is lodged. The ECI urged the grievance committee not to unduly delay decisions or keep cases pending beyond the 7th day post-elections. It is incumbent upon the returning officer (RO) to present such cases before the committee for resolution and to release the cash or valuables as per the committee’s directives.

