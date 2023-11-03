CI critical after attack by constable over ‘illicit affair’ in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, Mahbubnagar CCS circle inspector (CI) Ifteqaar Ahmad was brutally attacked by a constable on Wednesday night. Ifteqaar suffered a bleeding head injury and his genitalia was severed in the attack. He was found in a serious condition near the Mahbubnagar - Palakonda by-pass road on Thursday morning.

An extra-marital affair is being suspected to be the cause behind the gruesome attack. The accused constable was working in Mahbubnagar One Town police station and his wife in Mahbubnagar Women’s police station.

Locals identified the CI and shifted him to SVS Hospital in Mahbubnagar. Later, he was shifted to Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad and his condition is said to be critical. Mahbubnagar Rural police are tight-lipped about the incident. They told the media that further details about the case would be divulged only after the completion of the preliminary investigation.

