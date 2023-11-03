Home Cities Hyderabad

CI critical after attack by constable over ‘illicit affair’ in Telangana

Mahbubnagar Rural police told the media that further details about the case would be divulged only after the completion of the preliminary investigation.

Published: 03rd November 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Mahbubnagar CCS circle inspector (CI) Ifteqaar Ahmad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, Mahbubnagar CCS circle inspector (CI) Ifteqaar Ahmad was brutally attacked by a constable on Wednesday night. Ifteqaar suffered a bleeding head injury and his genitalia was severed in the attack. He was found in a serious condition near the Mahbubnagar - Palakonda by-pass road on Thursday morning.  

An extra-marital affair is being suspected to be the cause behind the gruesome attack. The accused constable was working in Mahbubnagar One Town police station and his wife in Mahbubnagar Women’s police station.

Locals identified the CI and shifted him to SVS Hospital in Mahbubnagar. Later, he was shifted to Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad and his condition is said to be critical. Mahbubnagar Rural police are tight-lipped about the incident. They told the media that further details about the case would be divulged only after the completion of the preliminary investigation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
policeAttackMahbubnagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp