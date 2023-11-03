Hyderabad company introduces nasal insulin for diabetic patients

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Niedlfree Technologies - API & Formulation facility has come up with a transformative treatment for diabetes, replacing insulin injections with a simple oral or nasal spray. It will provide a huge relief to the diabetic population across the world once ‘Ozulin’, the spray, hits the markets targeted during 2025 - 26.

The director of the company, Dr K Koteswara Rao announced that a similar technique has been discovered for various other diseases like diabetes, cancer and Alzheimer’s. With this, drug administration will not only become painless but more importantly, comfortable and convenient.

“With the success of this oral Insulin, we are poised to extend the transformation of several other injectable formulations across various medical segments targeting specifically those conditions, at times debilitating such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, Cancer drugs requiring hospital admissions for administration through IV route, drugs for Osteoporosis, a condition often seen in elderly people,” he said.

Results of a recently concluded study in dogs carried out by Palamur Biosciences provide ample proof of effectiveness of the Oral Insulin. The doses were administered in the form of a liquid spray into the mouth, Dr Koteswara said. The total revenue generated through diabetic drugs across the world in 2022 was said to be Rs 6,24,000 crore, type 1 and type 2 combined.

Similarly, the global Pet Care market for diabetes is estimated to be around Rs 16,000 crore in 2022. “Realising the potential opportunities we are in dialogue with companies in the USA and Europe for a strategic alliance to introduce this novel Insulin product,” Dr Rao added. This revolutionary technology was initiated by Transgene Biotek Ltd nearly two decades ago but NiedlFree has now taken this project up leading to its current exciting evolution.

