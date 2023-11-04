Home Cities Hyderabad

Bodies neglected at Gandhi Hospital upsets Telangana High Court

It said that it strongly believed that the state should take immediate remedial actions in such critical matters.

Published: 04th November 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday expressed its deep displeasure and grave concern over the apparent negligence in providing an adequate number of functional cold storage boxes at the Gandhi Hospital for the preservation of bodies. 

Hearing a taken-up PIL based on a newspaper report that of the 60 cold storage boxes available at the hospital, only 25 are currently operational, the bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Laxminarayna Alisetty cited a Supreme Court judgement that the “right to dignity and fair treatment under Article 21 of the Constitution not only extends to the living but also their bodies after their demise”.

The court issued notices to the chief secretary, principal secretary (health), commissioner of Health and Family Welfare department and the chief superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, directing them to respond by November 7, 2023. Additionally, the principal secretary (health) was directed to file a status report on the matter.

When the government pleader requested a four-week extension to file a counter affidavit, the court expressed its deep displeasure. It said that it strongly believed that the state should take immediate remedial actions in such critical matters.

