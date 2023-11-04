Hyderabad: Toddy compounds raided, 68 cases registered 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a recent crackdown on toddy complexes, local police in collaboration with Task Force officials across the three commissionerates registered a total of 68 cases. The joint operation involved rigorous inspections of several compounds to ascertain whether adulteration was being practiced.

The teams of officials meticulously examined compounds to determine whether any adulteration had taken place. Their findings were alarming, as it was discovered that several compounds were negligent in running their establishments and had indeed been involved in adulteration practices.

Authorities involved in the operation stressed on the importance of safeguarding the integrity of toddy production to preserve public health benefits and ensure that all compounds were thoroughly checked for adulteration practices.

Consumers are encouraged to be vigilant and purchase toddy only from trusted sources. Additionally, they can look out for quality assurance certifications or labels provided by relevant authorities on the premises.

As the investigation is in progress, the authorities are expected to continue their efforts to eradicate adulteration practices within the toddy industry, promoting a safer and healthier consumption experience for all.

ACTION WILL BE TAKEN AGAINST GUILTY

The cases registered against the negligent compounds will be investigated further, and appropriate legal actions will be taken against those found guilty of adulterating.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: In a recent crackdown on toddy complexes, local police in collaboration with Task Force officials across the three commissionerates registered a total of 68 cases. The joint operation involved rigorous inspections of several compounds to ascertain whether adulteration was being practiced. The teams of officials meticulously examined compounds to determine whether any adulteration had taken place. Their findings were alarming, as it was discovered that several compounds were negligent in running their establishments and had indeed been involved in adulteration practices. Authorities involved in the operation stressed on the importance of safeguarding the integrity of toddy production to preserve public health benefits and ensure that all compounds were thoroughly checked for adulteration practices.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Consumers are encouraged to be vigilant and purchase toddy only from trusted sources. Additionally, they can look out for quality assurance certifications or labels provided by relevant authorities on the premises. As the investigation is in progress, the authorities are expected to continue their efforts to eradicate adulteration practices within the toddy industry, promoting a safer and healthier consumption experience for all. ACTION WILL BE TAKEN AGAINST GUILTY The cases registered against the negligent compounds will be investigated further, and appropriate legal actions will be taken against those found guilty of adulterating. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp