Mixing a storm

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s a joyous season all around, and recently, venues like Mercure Hyderabad KCP and Radisson Hyderabad hosted delightful cake-mixing events. Packed with an abundance of dried fruits to add a nutty flavour and a dash of spirits to enhance the festivities, both events were a special and fun experience. Let’s take a closer look at these heartwarming moments.

First, at Mercure Hyderabad KCP, the cake-mixing ceremony began with infectious cheer as guests exchanged greetings. An elaborate spread of delectable desserts and finger foods adorned the area. Located on the 12th floor of the hotel, overlooking the picturesque Hussainsagar Lake, the celebration took on an extra layer of charm. A well-prepared table displayed an array of dried fruits and nuts, including candied ginger strips, tutti frutti, red cherries, dates, dried apricots, and more.

Guests donned aprons, gloves, and Christmas hats, diving into the delightful task of mixing these ingredients with spirits like rum, wine, and whiskey. Parag Shah, General Manager of Mercure KCP Hyderabad, expressed his delight at the event, saying, “This ceremony has become a cherished tradition at our hotel, and we wanted to continue the tradition, ushering in the season with warmth and joy, bringing everyone closer together.”

On the other hand, Zyng at Radisson, Hitech City themed its cake mixing event as ‘Mix and Mingle,’ infusing it with happiness, love, and good fortune. The event welcomed guests from the city, including food bloggers, hotel patrons, and cheerful children. Approximately 43 kgs of dried fruits and nuts, such as tutti-frutti, dried cherries, dried berries, dates, and more, were spread out for everyone to enjoy. Chefs, guests, and hotel staff joined forces to mix these ingredients with spirits.

MV Ganesh, Chief Operating Officer of Manjeera Hotels and Resorts, extended a warm welcome to the guests, saying, “This is a time when people come together to share joy, laughter, and happiness. Our event is carefully crafted to keep the festive spirit alive, providing an opportunity for people to connect and celebrate the joy of the holiday season.”

Both events provided a refreshing escape for those who had been entangled in their busy schedules, offering a chance to spend quality time with loved ones.

