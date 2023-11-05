Home Cities Hyderabad

Kuki-Zo pays homage to victims of Manipur violence

Prof Piang poignantly recalled how the dignity and rights of women were violated by parading them naked, raped and killed.  

Published: 05th November 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Manipur

FILE - Members of the Kuki-Zo Women's Forum protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 250 Kuki-Zo in Hyderabad gathered under the banner of Hyderabad Unau Tribal Forum (HUTF) on Friday late evening to honour the lives of people who had been killed in Manipur in the last six months in what they termed as a state-sponsored ethnic cleansing drive. 

In his address, L Lam Khan Piang, president of HUTF highlighted how the ethnic cleansing drive of the majoritarian state government in Manipur led to the forcible displacement and dislocation of over 41,000 Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-Mizo tribals to different states of India, the burning down of over 7,000 houses, 200 villages, 357 churches and killing of as many as 146 tribals. Prof Piang poignantly recalled how the dignity and rights of women were violated by parading them naked, raped and killed.  

The gathering was interspersed by congregational singspiration including the famous song ‘Abide with me’-a favourite song of Mahatma Gandhi-where they affirm their faith in God in the midst of darkness where ‘helpers fail and comforts flee’. It was also used as a collective resolve to fight for justice and their rights as Indian citizens including their demand for separate administration.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kuki-Zo Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp