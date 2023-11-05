Kuki-Zo pays homage to victims of Manipur violence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 250 Kuki-Zo in Hyderabad gathered under the banner of Hyderabad Unau Tribal Forum (HUTF) on Friday late evening to honour the lives of people who had been killed in Manipur in the last six months in what they termed as a state-sponsored ethnic cleansing drive.

In his address, L Lam Khan Piang, president of HUTF highlighted how the ethnic cleansing drive of the majoritarian state government in Manipur led to the forcible displacement and dislocation of over 41,000 Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-Mizo tribals to different states of India, the burning down of over 7,000 houses, 200 villages, 357 churches and killing of as many as 146 tribals. Prof Piang poignantly recalled how the dignity and rights of women were violated by parading them naked, raped and killed.

The gathering was interspersed by congregational singspiration including the famous song ‘Abide with me’-a favourite song of Mahatma Gandhi-where they affirm their faith in God in the midst of darkness where ‘helpers fail and comforts flee’. It was also used as a collective resolve to fight for justice and their rights as Indian citizens including their demand for separate administration.



