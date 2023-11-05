Home Cities Hyderabad

Vigilance Awareness Week: SCR holds integrity walkathon

Arun Kumar flagged off and led the rally to create awareness on the importance of vigilance awareness.

The Directorate of Vigilance office in Delhi.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Corruption is a big drawback in the development of the society and it has to be eliminated, said South Central Railway general manager, Arun Kumar Jain and urged every citizen to participate in the mission to eliminate corruption. He advised the staff to make integrity a way of life and teach the same to people around them. He stated that transparency in the public sphere is important which needs to be achieved to improve service to the common man.

SCR organised an Integrity walkathon as part of Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) on Saturday at Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad. Arun Kumar flagged off and led the rally to create awareness on the importance of vigilance awareness. The rally aimed to reaffirm the commitment of SCR to promote integrity and probity in public life, generate public awareness, publicize the adverse impact of corruption and bring down the menace of corruption to zero.

The theme for this year’s VAW is “Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation”. “Vigilance awareness Week - 2023”  is observed by SCR from October 30 to November 5, 2023. Several programs are being organised in all the six divisions.

