5-year-old girl from Punjab undergoes splenectomy in Hyderabad hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 5-year-old girl from Punjab was rescued from a rare medical condition through a critical splenectomy carried out by the city doctors. The young patient’s case was remarkably unusual, with a prevalence of only 5 in 10,000 among the population.

The girl had been suffering from severe health issues, including continuously decreasing haemoglobin levels, frequent infections, and other related problems. Despite seeking medical assistance from various prominent institutions, none were willing to undertake the complex surgical procedure she required. Fortunately, her family’s transfer to Hyderabad brought them to SLG Hospital, where Dr Pavan Kumar took on the challenge.

The diagnosis revealed that the child was afflicted with Extra Hepatic Portal Vein Obstruction, a condition that obstructs the portal vein responsible for supplying blood to the liver. As a result, collaterals had formed around the blocked vein, leading to life-threatening bleeding. Additionally, her spleen had enlarged, causing a significant decrease in haemoglobin, platelet count, and white blood cell levels. The young patient experienced fatigue even after minimal physical activity. This congenital condition is more commonly observed in North India than in the South.

The course of treatment involved a splenectomy, the surgical removal of the spleen. Before the procedure, the collaterals around the liver were disconnected to prevent internal bleeding. The spleen typically plays a crucial role in regulating the body’s levels of WBCs, RBCs, and platelets. However, in this particular case, it was found to be the source of the problems, necessitating its removal. To safeguard the patient against potential infections in the absence of a spleen, a series of vaccinations were administered, and booster doses were advised.

Rare surgery

The diagnosis revealed that the child was afflicted with Extra Hepatic Portal Vein Obstruction, a condition that obstructs the portal vein responsible for supplying blood to the liver. This congenital condition is more commonly observed in North India than in the South.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: A 5-year-old girl from Punjab was rescued from a rare medical condition through a critical splenectomy carried out by the city doctors. The young patient’s case was remarkably unusual, with a prevalence of only 5 in 10,000 among the population. The girl had been suffering from severe health issues, including continuously decreasing haemoglobin levels, frequent infections, and other related problems. Despite seeking medical assistance from various prominent institutions, none were willing to undertake the complex surgical procedure she required. Fortunately, her family’s transfer to Hyderabad brought them to SLG Hospital, where Dr Pavan Kumar took on the challenge. The diagnosis revealed that the child was afflicted with Extra Hepatic Portal Vein Obstruction, a condition that obstructs the portal vein responsible for supplying blood to the liver. As a result, collaterals had formed around the blocked vein, leading to life-threatening bleeding. Additionally, her spleen had enlarged, causing a significant decrease in haemoglobin, platelet count, and white blood cell levels. The young patient experienced fatigue even after minimal physical activity. This congenital condition is more commonly observed in North India than in the South.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The course of treatment involved a splenectomy, the surgical removal of the spleen. Before the procedure, the collaterals around the liver were disconnected to prevent internal bleeding. The spleen typically plays a crucial role in regulating the body’s levels of WBCs, RBCs, and platelets. However, in this particular case, it was found to be the source of the problems, necessitating its removal. To safeguard the patient against potential infections in the absence of a spleen, a series of vaccinations were administered, and booster doses were advised. Rare surgery The diagnosis revealed that the child was afflicted with Extra Hepatic Portal Vein Obstruction, a condition that obstructs the portal vein responsible for supplying blood to the liver. This congenital condition is more commonly observed in North India than in the South. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp