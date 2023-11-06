Home Cities Hyderabad

AIMIM MLA’s son booked for violation of election code

According to officials, they had not sought permission from the election authorities and violated the MCC.

Published: 06th November 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case was registered against the son of an AIMIM MLA for allegedly launching a rally without permission late on Saturday. A suo motu case was registered at the Moghalpura PS. According to the police, a gathering was witnessed at the AIMIM office near Volta X Roads in Moghalpura. Eyewitnesses said Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, Charminar MLA, along with his son, Imtiyaz, and about 15-200 followers were present at the site.

They added that the rally had come from Bibi Bazar X Roads and continued to Volta X Roads and Hussaini Alam via the Moghalpura water tank. According to officials, they had not sought permission from the election authorities and violated the MCC. The complaint added that participants in the rally used vehicles causing public nuisance and obstructing the flow of traffic. 

