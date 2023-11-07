Magical musical night

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the heart of the city, the South Indian Cultural Association, dedicated to promoting and preserving the rich tapestry of South Indian dance and music, recently celebrated its 65th Annual Festival of Music and Dance with great fanfare at Ravindra Bharathi.

One of the captivating events featured a mesmerising performance by the renowned Carnatic vocal duo, Ranjani and Gayatri, who graced the festival on its fifth day.

The concert commenced with a breathtaking rendition of Dixitar’s composition in the Shanmukhapriya raga, Sidhivinayakam. The enchanting melody, set to the rhythmic beats of Rupaka talam, set the tone for an evening filled with enchanting musical magic. This was followed by Indira namamu, an Annamacharya composition in the Mohana ragam, beautifully set to Adi talam.

Ranjani and Gayatri’s performance was characterised by profound musicality, evident in the emotive expressions and intricate rhythms they brought to these pieces. They treated the audience to a short alapana in Panthuvarali, a musical display of their virtuosity, leading to the rendition of Ennaganu Ramanhajana, a Ramadasu kruthi set to Rupaka talam, adorned with exquisite swaras. The seamless intertwining of their voices created a spellbinding atmosphere.

Continuing their musical journey, Ranjani and Gayatri presented a Syama Sastry kruthi in the Manji ragam, Brovavamma, set to Mishrachapu talam. Sayee Rakshit’s accompaniment on the violin added depth to the performance, while Delhi P Shriram on mridangam and S Krishna on ghatam provided the rhythmic foundation that underpinned the entire concert, their skilled musical work resonating throughout the auditorium.

The highlight of the evening was their performance in the Kambhoji raga, an intricate musical piece. Their alapana in this raga was breathtaking, setting the stage for the kruthi Maa Janakini Jatabattaga by Tyagaraja. A spectacular neraval at Rajaraja vara followed, where Ranjani and Gayathri exhibited their exceptional vocal prowess by exploring and elaborating upon specific phrases of the composition, captivating the audience’s hearts. Sayee Rakshit’s violin support enriched the musical landscape, creating a harmonious synergy among the listeners.

The musicians, Delhi P Shriram and S Krishna, took centre stage during the Thani segment, delivering a spellbinding display of rhythmic virtuosity. Their mastery of the mridangam and ghatam earned them applause and standing ovations from the appreciative audience.

Ranjani and Gayatri continued to weave their musical spell with a composition by GN Balasubramaniyam, Kamala Charane, in the Amruthabehag ragam. This performance deeply connected with the audience, showcasing the duo’s ability to convey a wide range of emotions through their music.

“Their performance transported us into another world. It’s so aesthetic, and it is not only a treat to the ears but also a pleasure to watch these charming ladies sing so beautifully,” said Dr Deepika Reddy, Chairperson, Sageetha Nataka Academy, Telangana.

As the concert reached its culmination, Ranjani and Gayatri presented a Ragam, Tanam, Pallavi (RTP) in the Saramathi ragam. The Pallavi, Satshatkara saneetha sadbhaki, set to mishrajati triputa talam tishra nadai, served as a fitting crescendo to the evening’s performance. The performance was elevated with a delightful ragamalika, where several ragas were seamlessly interwoven, accompanied by swaras that left the audience spellbound.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: In the heart of the city, the South Indian Cultural Association, dedicated to promoting and preserving the rich tapestry of South Indian dance and music, recently celebrated its 65th Annual Festival of Music and Dance with great fanfare at Ravindra Bharathi. One of the captivating events featured a mesmerising performance by the renowned Carnatic vocal duo, Ranjani and Gayatri, who graced the festival on its fifth day. The concert commenced with a breathtaking rendition of Dixitar’s composition in the Shanmukhapriya raga, Sidhivinayakam. The enchanting melody, set to the rhythmic beats of Rupaka talam, set the tone for an evening filled with enchanting musical magic. This was followed by Indira namamu, an Annamacharya composition in the Mohana ragam, beautifully set to Adi talam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ranjani and Gayatri’s performance was characterised by profound musicality, evident in the emotive expressions and intricate rhythms they brought to these pieces. They treated the audience to a short alapana in Panthuvarali, a musical display of their virtuosity, leading to the rendition of Ennaganu Ramanhajana, a Ramadasu kruthi set to Rupaka talam, adorned with exquisite swaras. The seamless intertwining of their voices created a spellbinding atmosphere. Continuing their musical journey, Ranjani and Gayatri presented a Syama Sastry kruthi in the Manji ragam, Brovavamma, set to Mishrachapu talam. Sayee Rakshit’s accompaniment on the violin added depth to the performance, while Delhi P Shriram on mridangam and S Krishna on ghatam provided the rhythmic foundation that underpinned the entire concert, their skilled musical work resonating throughout the auditorium. The highlight of the evening was their performance in the Kambhoji raga, an intricate musical piece. Their alapana in this raga was breathtaking, setting the stage for the kruthi Maa Janakini Jatabattaga by Tyagaraja. A spectacular neraval at Rajaraja vara followed, where Ranjani and Gayathri exhibited their exceptional vocal prowess by exploring and elaborating upon specific phrases of the composition, captivating the audience’s hearts. Sayee Rakshit’s violin support enriched the musical landscape, creating a harmonious synergy among the listeners. The musicians, Delhi P Shriram and S Krishna, took centre stage during the Thani segment, delivering a spellbinding display of rhythmic virtuosity. Their mastery of the mridangam and ghatam earned them applause and standing ovations from the appreciative audience. Ranjani and Gayatri continued to weave their musical spell with a composition by GN Balasubramaniyam, Kamala Charane, in the Amruthabehag ragam. This performance deeply connected with the audience, showcasing the duo’s ability to convey a wide range of emotions through their music. “Their performance transported us into another world. It’s so aesthetic, and it is not only a treat to the ears but also a pleasure to watch these charming ladies sing so beautifully,” said Dr Deepika Reddy, Chairperson, Sageetha Nataka Academy, Telangana. As the concert reached its culmination, Ranjani and Gayatri presented a Ragam, Tanam, Pallavi (RTP) in the Saramathi ragam. The Pallavi, Satshatkara saneetha sadbhaki, set to mishrajati triputa talam tishra nadai, served as a fitting crescendo to the evening’s performance. The performance was elevated with a delightful ragamalika, where several ragas were seamlessly interwoven, accompanied by swaras that left the audience spellbound. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp