‘Jewellery is an extension of one’s personality,’ says Shruti Haasan

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Jewellery Shopping Festival 2023, a 37-day-long celebration organised across the country, has piqued the curiosity of many. With approximately 1,500 jewellers participating in the festival, including 15 from Hyderabad, this event has taken on a fascinating dimension. To bolster its promotion, the festival enlisted the support of actress and singer Shruti Haasan as its brand ambassador.

Shruti, a versatile Indian artist, excelling in acting, singing, and music, has established herself as a formidable presence in the entertainment industry. Her foray into acting began with the Hindi film Luck in 2009, but it was her role in the Telugu film Anaganaga O Dheerudu (2011) that catapulted her to stardom in the film industry. Her performance in the film garnered critical acclaim and opened doors for her in the South Indian film industry.

Over the years, she has appeared in several successful Telugu and Tamil films, including Gabbar Singh, Race Gurram and Vedalam. Beyond her acting prowess, Shruti is a skilled musician and singer, with her latest English single, Monster Machine, receiving good reviews. We had the opportunity to chat with her about the festival and her affinity for jewellery.

When asked about the festival and her involvement, Shruti expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “There’s a wide selection to cater to every taste. Jewellery shopping is a delightful experience, and I believe people will thoroughly enjoy this festival. I’m delighted to be associated with IJSF, especially here in Hyderabad.

It’s a celebration of craftsmanship and hard work. When people inquire whether jewellery is only for the affluent, I disagree. I think all of us, at various points in our lives, work hard, earn, and desire to acquire a small or substantial piece of jewellery. It’s more of a celebration, and I find it wonderful that it’s called a festival.”

Defining her perspective on jewellery, she remarked, “It’s an extension of one’s personality. The piece you wear reflects your preferences and style.”

Regarding her preferred types of jewellery, she shared, “I’m fond of traditional temple jewellery, diamonds, and white gold because it resembles silver while having a distinctive appeal.”

Recounting her first jewellery memory, Shruti reminisced, “I was just six years old when my parents gifted me a pair of earrings shaped like the number six. I lost one of them while swimming one day and spent nearly half an hour searching for it. I was overjoyed when I finally found it.”

In terms of her choice of destination for jewellery shopping, Shruti has specific preferences, saying, “I’ve acquired most of my jewellery from Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu. I’m not fixated on gold; I’ve purchased many pearls in Hyderabad. I don’t follow trends; I opt for jewellery that resonates with my energy. I gravitate toward temple and kundan jewellery, as well as pearls.”

When it comes to financial investments, she emphasised her preference, stating, “If I have extra money, I would rather invest in gold. I travel extensively for my films, so gold seems like a sound investment to me. I believe everyone should consider investing in gold as it can prove beneficial in the future.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Indian Jewellery Shopping Festival 2023, a 37-day-long celebration organised across the country, has piqued the curiosity of many. With approximately 1,500 jewellers participating in the festival, including 15 from Hyderabad, this event has taken on a fascinating dimension. To bolster its promotion, the festival enlisted the support of actress and singer Shruti Haasan as its brand ambassador. Shruti, a versatile Indian artist, excelling in acting, singing, and music, has established herself as a formidable presence in the entertainment industry. Her foray into acting began with the Hindi film Luck in 2009, but it was her role in the Telugu film Anaganaga O Dheerudu (2011) that catapulted her to stardom in the film industry. Her performance in the film garnered critical acclaim and opened doors for her in the South Indian film industry. Over the years, she has appeared in several successful Telugu and Tamil films, including Gabbar Singh, Race Gurram and Vedalam. Beyond her acting prowess, Shruti is a skilled musician and singer, with her latest English single, Monster Machine, receiving good reviews. We had the opportunity to chat with her about the festival and her affinity for jewellery.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When asked about the festival and her involvement, Shruti expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “There’s a wide selection to cater to every taste. Jewellery shopping is a delightful experience, and I believe people will thoroughly enjoy this festival. I’m delighted to be associated with IJSF, especially here in Hyderabad. It’s a celebration of craftsmanship and hard work. When people inquire whether jewellery is only for the affluent, I disagree. I think all of us, at various points in our lives, work hard, earn, and desire to acquire a small or substantial piece of jewellery. It’s more of a celebration, and I find it wonderful that it’s called a festival.” Defining her perspective on jewellery, she remarked, “It’s an extension of one’s personality. The piece you wear reflects your preferences and style.” Regarding her preferred types of jewellery, she shared, “I’m fond of traditional temple jewellery, diamonds, and white gold because it resembles silver while having a distinctive appeal.” Recounting her first jewellery memory, Shruti reminisced, “I was just six years old when my parents gifted me a pair of earrings shaped like the number six. I lost one of them while swimming one day and spent nearly half an hour searching for it. I was overjoyed when I finally found it.” In terms of her choice of destination for jewellery shopping, Shruti has specific preferences, saying, “I’ve acquired most of my jewellery from Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu. I’m not fixated on gold; I’ve purchased many pearls in Hyderabad. I don’t follow trends; I opt for jewellery that resonates with my energy. I gravitate toward temple and kundan jewellery, as well as pearls.” When it comes to financial investments, she emphasised her preference, stating, “If I have extra money, I would rather invest in gold. I travel extensively for my films, so gold seems like a sound investment to me. I believe everyone should consider investing in gold as it can prove beneficial in the future.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp