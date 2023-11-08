Underdiagnosed and overlooked

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the pursuit of comprehending the challenges associated with aging, there is a common assumption that every disease or health issue diagnosed in older individuals is primarily attributed to the process of aging. However, this oversimplification can be misleading, as some health problems extend beyond the typical effects of aging, demanding a closer examination and targeted interventions. One such condition that warrants our attention is Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), a condition that often goes unnoticed in primary care settings. Recent studies have unveiled alarming statistics that underscore the urgent need for improved early detection and management of MCI.

Dr Shyam Jaiswal, a Consultant Neurologist at CARE Hospitals, pointed out that several factors contribute to the underdiagnosis of MCI in primary care. MCI can be challenging to diagnose due to its varying symptoms, which may overlap with other conditions like stress, depression, and anxiety. Additionally, primary care clinicians may lack the necessary time and resources for comprehensive MCI screening.

A study published in Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy under the title “Expected and Diagnosed Rates of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Dementia in the U.S. Medicare Population,” estimated that out of 8 million individuals predicted to have MCI, approximately 7.4 million cases remained undiagnosed. These staggering statistics emphasise the gravity of the situation and the need to delve deeper into identifying the subtle signs of MCI.

Mild cognitive impairment is a condition characterised by a slight but noticeable decline in cognitive abilities, including memory, attention, language, executive function, and visuospatial skills, beyond what is considered normal for aging. Unlike the normal age-related cognitive changes, MCI involves more pronounced memory and cognitive issues. While these issues may not significantly interfere with daily functioning, they are more pronounced than typical age-related forgetfulness and distinct from dementia, where cognitive disturbances disrupt daily activities. Research suggests that MCI has a progression rate to dementia of approximately 9%-20% per year.

Recognising the seriousness of the situation, it is crucial to be aware of the subtle symptoms of MCI, including difficulty in remembering recent events, problems with concentration, language difficulties, challenges in performing once-easy tasks, and navigation problems. These symptoms are more pronounced than typical age-related forgetfulness but not so severe as to disable daily activities. Early detection of MCI is essential as it provides an opportunity for intervention and lifestyle changes that can potentially delay or reduce the risk of progressing to Alzheimer’s Disease, as well as better planning and early access to support and treatments.

To prevent and detect MCI, it is important to identify and address certain risk factors, including genetic predisposition, family history, cardiovascular issues, diabetes, and lifestyle factors such as physical inactivity, poor diet, and smoking. Lifestyle modifications like maintaining stable blood sugar levels, normal blood pressure, a healthy diet, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, engaging in regular physical exercise, and participating in mentally stimulating activities can also be beneficial.

Dr Varun Reddy Gundluru, a Consultant Neurologist at Yashoda Hospitals, emphasises the importance of healthcare professionals being empathetic and understanding patients’ issues to provide proper support for those with MCI or Alzheimer’s Disease.

In conclusion, Mild Cognitive Impairment is often unnoticed despite its significant impact on individuals. Early identification and intervention are essential in preventing or delaying the progression of dementia. Patients must emphasise their symptoms when consulting a doctor to aid in the timely diagnosis and management of MCI.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: In the pursuit of comprehending the challenges associated with aging, there is a common assumption that every disease or health issue diagnosed in older individuals is primarily attributed to the process of aging. However, this oversimplification can be misleading, as some health problems extend beyond the typical effects of aging, demanding a closer examination and targeted interventions. One such condition that warrants our attention is Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), a condition that often goes unnoticed in primary care settings. Recent studies have unveiled alarming statistics that underscore the urgent need for improved early detection and management of MCI. Dr Shyam Jaiswal, a Consultant Neurologist at CARE Hospitals, pointed out that several factors contribute to the underdiagnosis of MCI in primary care. MCI can be challenging to diagnose due to its varying symptoms, which may overlap with other conditions like stress, depression, and anxiety. Additionally, primary care clinicians may lack the necessary time and resources for comprehensive MCI screening. A study published in Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy under the title “Expected and Diagnosed Rates of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Dementia in the U.S. Medicare Population,” estimated that out of 8 million individuals predicted to have MCI, approximately 7.4 million cases remained undiagnosed. These staggering statistics emphasise the gravity of the situation and the need to delve deeper into identifying the subtle signs of MCI.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mild cognitive impairment is a condition characterised by a slight but noticeable decline in cognitive abilities, including memory, attention, language, executive function, and visuospatial skills, beyond what is considered normal for aging. Unlike the normal age-related cognitive changes, MCI involves more pronounced memory and cognitive issues. While these issues may not significantly interfere with daily functioning, they are more pronounced than typical age-related forgetfulness and distinct from dementia, where cognitive disturbances disrupt daily activities. Research suggests that MCI has a progression rate to dementia of approximately 9%-20% per year. Recognising the seriousness of the situation, it is crucial to be aware of the subtle symptoms of MCI, including difficulty in remembering recent events, problems with concentration, language difficulties, challenges in performing once-easy tasks, and navigation problems. These symptoms are more pronounced than typical age-related forgetfulness but not so severe as to disable daily activities. Early detection of MCI is essential as it provides an opportunity for intervention and lifestyle changes that can potentially delay or reduce the risk of progressing to Alzheimer’s Disease, as well as better planning and early access to support and treatments. To prevent and detect MCI, it is important to identify and address certain risk factors, including genetic predisposition, family history, cardiovascular issues, diabetes, and lifestyle factors such as physical inactivity, poor diet, and smoking. Lifestyle modifications like maintaining stable blood sugar levels, normal blood pressure, a healthy diet, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, engaging in regular physical exercise, and participating in mentally stimulating activities can also be beneficial. Dr Varun Reddy Gundluru, a Consultant Neurologist at Yashoda Hospitals, emphasises the importance of healthcare professionals being empathetic and understanding patients’ issues to provide proper support for those with MCI or Alzheimer’s Disease. In conclusion, Mild Cognitive Impairment is often unnoticed despite its significant impact on individuals. Early identification and intervention are essential in preventing or delaying the progression of dementia. Patients must emphasise their symptoms when consulting a doctor to aid in the timely diagnosis and management of MCI. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp