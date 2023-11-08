Unravelling the formidable foe

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stomach cancer, scientifically referred to as gastric cancer, is a relatively rare yet formidable medical condition that demands our steadfast attention, especially during November, recognised as Stomach Cancer Awareness Month. This month provides a timely opportunity to delve into the intricacies of this disease. Let us explore the multifaceted aspects of stomach cancer, with insights provided by Dr Sumanth, Consultant Medical Oncologist at CARE Hospitals.

“While the incidence of stomach cancer has been declining in many parts of the world, it still poses a significant health risk. Understanding its risks, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment is crucial for early detection and effective management,” says Dr Sumanth.

Prevention is often more effective than a cure. Identifying risk factors is important in averting diseases like stomach cancer. Common risk factors associated with stomach cancer include age, with individuals over 55 being more susceptible. Men are comparably more prone to stomach cancer than women, and a family history of the disease can heighten the risk, particularly if a first-degree relative has been affected.

Another common yet significant cause is diet, with a high intake of salty, smoked, or pickled foods and a lack of fresh fruits and vegetables linked to an increased risk of stomach cancer. Additionally, smoking and heavy alcohol consumption are connected with higher risks. Overweight or obese individuals are also more susceptible, as are those exposed to certain occupational hazards like asbestos, coal, and metal dust. Chronic infection with Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium, is a major risk factor, as it can lead to inflammation and damage of the stomach lining, increasing the chances of cancer development.

When it comes to symptoms, early diagnosis of stomach cancer can be challenging due to vague symptoms that often mimic common digestive issues. Recognising warning signs is crucial for early detection. These include persistent indigestion, heartburn, or post-meal discomfort, especially in individuals over 55. Ongoing, vague or localised abdominal pain, severe nausea, vomiting, unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, and blood in the stool are all concerning symptoms. Unexplained fatigue, weakness, or anaemia can result from chronic bleeding associated with stomach cancer.

Diagnosing stomach cancer involves a combination of clinical evaluation and various diagnostic tests. Based on the medical history and a physical examination, symptoms and risk factors are assessed. Sometimes, doctors may use an endoscope, a flexible tube with a camera, to examine the stomach’s interior and take biopsies to confirm cancerous cells. To determine the extent of cancer and its spread to nearby organs or lymph nodes, imaging tests such as CT scans, MRI, and PET scans are used. Contrast solution tests and blood tests, including tumour markers like carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) and cancer antigen 19-9 (CA 19-9), are also utilized in the diagnostic process.

Moving on to the significant part of the process, treatment options for stomach cancer depend on the stage, location, and overall health of the patient. Choices include surgery, which is often the primary treatment for early-stage stomach cancer, involving the removal of part or the entire stomach, along with nearby lymph nodes. Radiation therapy is commonly used alongside surgery to shrink tumours or target any remaining cancer cells post-surgery, including advanced cases.

Chemotherapy can target cancer cells directly or alleviate symptoms and discomfort caused by advanced stomach cancer. In some cases, it may be treated with therapies designed to target specific genetic or molecular changes in cancer cells. Immunotherapy, harnessing the immune system to combat cancer, is an evolving option with ongoing clinical trials exploring its effectiveness in stomach cancer. In cases where advanced-stage stomach cancer cannot be cured, palliative care is recommended, focusing on improving the patient’s quality of life, managing symptoms, and providing emotional and psychological support.

